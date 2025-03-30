KL Rahul set for DC debut amidst injury concerns, SRH look for bowling boost to expensive attack: DC vs SRH likely XIs

A second Sunday in a row where it will be the Sunrisers Hyderabad involved in the afternoon game of the double-header, and another one where they will be looking for an explosive win. This time, SRH visit Visakhapatnam, the erstwhile home of the Delhi Capitals, but in reality a city which very much sits within their sphere of influence. Sunrisers Hyderabad under captain Pat Cummins have started with a 1-1 record in IPL 2025(AFP)

Looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss against LSG, SRH prepare to play a Delhi team which themselves did manage to overcome LSG in the most thrilling match of the tournament so far. Ashutosh Sharma was the hero on the night, but the big news of note for DC will be the return of KL Rahul. After missing the first match while on paternity leave, he is back in DC’s camp, and is reported to be in line to start for Delhi against SRH.

Delhi’s one major concern against LSG was the quick collapse at the top of the order which saw them three wickets down inside just ten deliveries. KL will slot in right at number four for this team, adding backbone and experience, as well as a touch of game-changing ability if he is provided the platform. This is a different role for Rahul, and it will be interesting to see how he takes to it, especially in a contest where runs will be a must for DC.

For SRH, the season started as many expected, with a batting display of incredible power against RR. However, their performance was much tamer against LSG as the batting didn’t quite get going, regular wickets restricting them to 190 on what was certainly a 220+ pitch. This time out, Travis Head and Abhishek Head will have to contend with their bane from last year’s playoffs: Mitchell Starc will be ready to breathe fire, having taken five wickets in two matches versus this team for KKR last year, and fresh off three wickets against LSG as well.

Key also to Delhi’s hopes of curtailing this batting order will be Kuldeep Yadav, who has been in sensational form, especially in terms of match-ups against the top order of Head-Abhishek-Kishan. Don’t be surprised to see him introduced early by captain and spin partner Axar Patel.

Other forced changes for DC could be in store for DC, depending on the fitness of Mukesh Kumar. The pacer twisted his ankle in a nasty fielding incident vs LSG, forced to hobble off and unable to complete his spell on the day. While DC have had nearly a week to recover, they might prefer to be safe than sorry. T Natarajan’s non-inclusion was surprising and unexplained, but he stands to come in, otherwise DC could take a look at the youngster Darshan Nalkande.

In the SRH camp, they might look to strengthen their middle order and pace stocks a touch more by including Wiaan Mulder, who could come in for Abhinav Manohar after a quiet start, with Rahul Chahar replacing an expensive Adam Zampa. But it’s a matter of execution for SRH: they have a stacked team in both departments, and just need them to click.

DC likely XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abhishek Porel (wk), KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

SRH likely XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar/Wiaan Mulder, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Simarjeet Singh