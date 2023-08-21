KL Rahul suffers fresh injury setback despite Asia Cup inclusion as Ajit Agarkar clarifies Sanju Samson inclusion

The cynosure of the Asia Cup squad announcement for Team India pertained to the inclusion of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, who have been out of action for almost 3-4 months owing to their respective injuries. But while chief selector Ajit Agarkar, who named the 17-member squad for the continental event along with a reserve player, confirmed Rahul and Iyer's selection, he revealed that the wicketkeeper-batter has incurred a fresh injury blow which puts him in concern for Asia Cup.

Rahul and Iyer have both been recovering from their injuries for the past several weeks at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Rahul had suffered from a hamstring injury during IPL 2023 and had undergone surgery while Iyer has been out of action since Australia's tour of India where he had incurred a lower back injury. Ahead of the selection meeting, the two went through several match simulations and practice matches as well under the watchful eyes of NCA chief VVS Laxman and India batting coach where they did not just show prove their batting fitness but also fielded for the entire duration of 50 overs.

Although the two received a green signal from the NCA which led to the selectors announcing their name as part of the Asia Cup squad, Agarkar revealed during the press-conference on Monday in New Delhi that Rahul has developed a fresh injury setback over the last few days which could see him miss the group stage of the Asia Cup. He added that Rahul's injury concern has led to Sanju Samson being picked as the reserve player in the squad. However, he mentioned that there is no concern over Iyer's fitness.

“Shreyas has been declared completely fit. Rahul, in the last few days, not his original injury, has incurred a niggle which is why Sanju will be travelling with the team. But the physio...I'm sure there will be an official statement, but we are at some stage expecting him to be completely fit if not at the start of the Asia Cup, but in the second or the third game. But he is well on track,” said the BCCI chief selector.

India will begin their Asia Cup campaign from September 2 onwards in Pallekele against arch-rivals Pakistan and face qualifier Nepal at the same venue two days later.

