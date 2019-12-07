KL Rahul takes hilarious dig at Yuzvendra Chahal after 1st T20I between India and West Indies- Watch

cricket

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 13:47 IST

India recorded their highest ever run chase to win the first T20 international against West Indies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Shimron Hetmyer struck a quick half-century as West Indies produced a fine batting display to post a challenging 207 for 5. However, Virat Kohli was in fine form as he smashed 94 runs to help the Men in Blue chase down the target in just 18.4 overs.

After the end of the match, KL Rahul made an appearance on the popular ‘Chahal TV’ and talked about his innings in Hyderabad. Rahul scored 62 runs against the Windies and became the seventh Indian batsman to go past 1000-run mark in T20Is. He also became the third-fastest batsman in the world to get to the landmark as it took only 29 innings for Rahul to achieve the feat.

READ | ‘Don’t tease Virat Kohli,’ Amitabh Bachchan warns Windies bowlers after 1st T20I

During the chat, Yuzvendra Chahal asked Rahul: “Now that you have reached 1000 runs, do you know how many runs you are ahead of me in the run-scoring chart in T20Is?

Rahul jokingly replied that “I am 999 runs ahead of you”.

Rahul continued to talk about his innings as he revealed that he was surprised even though the wicket was a bit weird, both teams managed to get a score over 200 runs.

“We saw in the first innings that when the batsmen were set on the wicket, it got easier to score runs. This wicket was a bit weird, it was not the flattest wicket that I played on but still, both teams managed to score 200 plus so I cannot complain about the wicket,” Rahul told Chahal on his talk-show ‘Chahal TV’.

“Initially, I got two-three boundaries in the second over of our innings and that gave me confidence. But unfortunately, Rohit got out a bit early, then Virat came in and it was important to form a partnership. Luckily, Virat stayed till the end and it all paid dividend,” he added.

READ | ‘Too much cricket?’: Yuvraj Singh slams India’s fielding effort against West Indies in first T20I

Chahal also achieved a huge milestone while playing in the first T20I against West Indies. In his four overs, Chahal gave away 36 runs at an economy of 9 and picked up two wickets as Windies posted a total of 207 in 20 overs.

In doing so, Chahal took his total tally of T20I wickets to 52, which is the joint-highest by an Indian bowler in the shortest format, along with Ravichandran Ashwin. But while Ashwin had taken 46 matches to reach the mark, Chahal achieved it in his 35th T20I match.