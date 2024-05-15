KL Rahul told to 'throw video analyst's computer away' as LSG's captain's 'biggest mistake' exposed in 'flop show' vs DC

Lucknow Super Giants' aspirations to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs were severely dented last evening when they lost to Delhi Capitals. With 12 points from 13 matches, LSG may not officially be out of it but their hopes are dangling by a thread. Their last game against Mumbai Indians on Friday is a knockout and for all you know, even winning the same might not be enough with Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sunrisers Hyderabad closing in. A win against the Capitals on Tuesday could have gone a long way, but LSG and their captain KL Rahul made a huge mistake that cost them, reckons Mohammad Kaif. A dejected KL Rahul walks off after getting out(PTI)

The former India batter slammed Rahul's decision to bowl first after winning the toss, emphasising on the high-scoring nature of the tournament. Kaif called out Rahul's tactical error and pointed out the number of 200-plus totals the team batting first scored. Then again, IPL 2024 has been a kind of season where no total is safe. Despite conceding 208, LSG were briefly in with a chance when Arshad Khan's blistering half-century raised hopes. But those were later extinguished as DC completed a 19-run win to stay alive.

"Take the video analyst's computer and throw it away. They didn't go with any numbers. 200 has not been chased here at all. I am telling you this year's numbers. In all four matches, the team batting first has won. You won the toss and said you would field first," Kaif said on Star Sports.

"The biggest mistake was the decision at the toss... So, there will be a question mark on the bowling as well. Lucknow had everything to gain from this match... I believe it was an absolute flop show from Lucknow."

Chopra takes a dig at LSG's batting

The criticism directed at Rahul wasn't just by Kaif. His former India teammate Aakash Chopra wasn't exactly fond of Rahul either, but not because of his captaincy. Chopra was miffed with Rahul and the entire team's batting woes as it endured a collective failure chasing 209 to win. LSG's top order was shredded at 44/4, and had it not been for Nicholas Pooran's fighting 61 off 27 with six boundaries and four sixes, things could have turned out a lot worse.

Rahul and Marcus Stoinis scored 5 each, while Quinton de Kock's slump in form continued with 12. Deepak Hooda was out for a duck, Ayush Badoni six. LSG's batting was all over the place in an innings that eventually capitulated. By the end of it, that LSG did not get all out proved to be a blessing in disguise with the run rate coming into play in the final week of IPL 2024's league matches.

"When Lucknow came to bat, what batting are you doing? Quinton de Kock's bat is not striking the ball and KL Rahul got out for five. After that, (Marcus) Stoinis came and he was left stranded in the middle. Deepak Hooda got out for zero. What are you doing?" questioned Chopra while speaking on his YouTube channel.