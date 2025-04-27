KL Rahul warned of Virat Kohli revenge in 'Who's the boss' celebration: 'That pavilion where you're sitting, it's mine'

The Aussies have learnt it the hard way, but there is a mantra that has been around in world cricket when it comes to facing Virat Kohli, at least for the last decade: 'Don't poke the bear.' Over the course of his illustrious career, Kohli has mastered the art of giving it back in style, whether it is to critics or the opposition. Hence, ahead of Delhi Capitals hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, KL Rahul was warned of a Kohli revenge for his Chinnaswamy act. RCB will face Delhi Capitals on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

After smashing an unbeaten 93 off 53 against RCB in Bengaluru earlier this month, Rahul celebrated wildly, signalling Chinnaswamy Stadium was now his "home turf." The celebration went viral on social media, and that is what fans and experts were all talking about besides his impressive knock.

However, with Delhi now hosting RCB, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar warned Rahul that Kohli could likely pull off a similar in act of revenge, with a "Who's the boss" gesture. Not to forget, the Arun Jaitley Stadium is Kohli's home ground, which even has the ‘Virat Kohli Pavilion.’

"I think Virat would do a little bit differently. I think he will show that 'OK, that pavilion in which you're sitting, it's mine'. Who's the boss? Virat is the boss there," Bangar said on Star Sports.

How has Kohli fared in IPL 2025?

The former India captain is currently the second-highest run-getter in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, scoring 392 runs in nine innings at 65.33 and with a strike rate of 144.11. His tally includes five half-centuries. If he manages 26 more runs in the game against Delhi, he will be in possession of the Orange Cap for the first time this season. Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan is the current top run-getter in IPL 2025, with 417 runs at 52.13.

But more than the Orange Cap, Kohli would like to ensure a win for RCB as they take on second-placed Delhi. The winner will have the chance to dethrone Gujarat Titans to take the top spot and stand just one win away from securing a spot in the playoffs. Both RCB and DC have 12 points each.