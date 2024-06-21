Klaasen clueless, Miller left baffled as Jos Buttler produces unbelievable run out; takes incredible diving catch vs SA

Jos Buttler produced a series of excellent wicketkeeping efforts, inflicting key blows on South Africa during England's Super Eight match in St Lucia on Friday. Despite a brilliant start to the innings, South Africa faltered during the middle stages, thanks largely to Buttler's decisive efforts and an impressive bowling effort, as the side restricted the Proteas to 163/6 in 20 overs. David Miller (c) wasn't too happy with Heinrich Klaasen's effort, as Jos Buttler produced a stunning bit of fielding(ICC)

Quinton de Kock, the South Africa opener, started strong, reaching a 20-ball half-century, but his innings seemed to be abruptly halted when he slog-swept Adil Rashid towards fine leg. Mark Wood caught the ball near the ground and celebrated, but de Kock expressed doubt, prompting the on-field umpire to refer the decision to the TV umpire.

Initially, TV umpire Joel Wilson appeared inclined to give de Kock out, before changing his view after seeing a side-on shot. He concluded that the fingers weren't under the ball, ruling de Kock not out. England captain Jos Buttler was visibly agitated at the decision and had a long chat with the umpires.

However, the decision didn't seem to hurt England much, as roughly three overs later, de Kock, who had added only five runs to his score since the incident, was dismissed thanks to a brilliant catch from Buttler. Jofra Archer removed the dangerous South African opener, bowling a short-pitched delivery to de Kock, who edged it for a brilliant one-handed catch from the England captain.

In the 14th over, Buttler produced another marvellous fielding effort to run yet another fiery batter, Heinrich Klaasen, out early in the innings. Wood's delivery wasn't the best, as he darted a short one down the leg side, prompting Klaasen to let it pass. Buttler fumbled the collection while diving to his left, but it deflected a few yards away.

Seizing the opportunity, Buttler took a precise aim at the non-striker's end. Klaasen, taken by surprise, was too casual in his approach and didn't anticipate the direct hit. The brilliant effort from Buttler resulted in Klaasen's dismissal for 8 off 13 balls.

This is England's second match in the Super Eight stage; they began the campaign in the second round with a convincing 8-wicket win over the hosts, West Indies.