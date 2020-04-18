e-paper
Home / Cricket / 'KLass cricketer': India teammates wish KL Rahul on his 28th birthday

‘KLass cricketer’: India teammates wish KL Rahul on his 28th birthday

While the sporting world has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, members of the Indian team took to social media to wish the batsman.

cricket Updated: Apr 18, 2020 18:10 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
KXIP player KL Rahul during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League 2019.
KXIP player KL Rahul during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League 2019.(PTI)
         

Indian batsman K.L. Rahul turned 28 on Saturday. The last year has seen Rahul’s career go through a few lows before he emerged as an integral part of India’s limited-overs batting lineup. While the sporting world has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, members of the Indian team took to social media to wish the batsman.

Mayank Agarwal, who played with Rahul in domestic cricket before becoming India teammates said, “Many happy returns of the day Dost @klrahul11 May this year bring you more happiness,health and success. Can’t wait to have a little crazy and fun.”

Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha said, “Happy Birthday @klrahul11 !! Lots of love and good-wishes bro #happybirthday #klrahul.”

 

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said: “Happy birthday brotherman @klrahul11 stay safe and blessed.”

Shreyas Iyer also wished his teammate on his special day. “Happy birthday brother @klrahul11,” he said.

 

All-rounder Krunal Pandya said: “KLass cricketer Happy birthday brother! Let’s celebrate together post the lockdown.”

 

Shikhar Dhawan, who has opened the innings a number of times with Rahul across formats said: “Happy birthday @klrahul11 bro, have a great one.”

 

Indian Test batting stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara said: “Wish you a very happy birthday @klrahul11, have a wonderful year ahead bro.”

Indian head coach Ravi Shastri also wished him on the day. “Many happy returns of the day, @klrahul11 Here’s wishing you good health and a great year ahead. God Bless,” Shastri tweeted.

