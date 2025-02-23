Dubai [UAE], : In a thrilling match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Indian legend Virat Kohli stole the show with a brilliant century, leading India to a four-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan. Kohli masterclass at CT 2025: Virat's century seals thrilling win against Pakistan, surpasses Ricky Ponting as 3rd-highest run-getter in int'l cricket

This win was made even sweeter as Kohli surpassed Australian great Ricky Ponting to become the third-highest run-getter in international cricket.

With this feat, Kohli also became the third batter to reach 14,000 ODI runs, joining the elite company of Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara. In 299 ODIs, Kohli has scored 14,085 runs at an average of 58.20, with 51 centuries and 73 fifties.

Kohli's unbeaten 100 off 111 balls, laced with seven fours, was a treat to watch. His knock came at a strike rate of 90.09, helping India easily chase down Pakistan's total of 241. This was Kohli's sixth century in ICC ODI events and his first in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Kohli's dominance against Pakistan continued, as he now has 778 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.84, with four centuries and two fifties. His best score against Pakistan is 183.

This victory marked a significant milestone for Kohli, who continues to cement his legacy as one of the greatest batsmen in international cricket history.

Coming to all of international cricket, Virat now has 27,503 runs at an average of 52.38 in 547 matches and 614 innings, with 82 centuries and 142 fifties. His best score is 254*. He is now the third-highest run-getter in all of international cricket, overtaking Ponting, who has made 27,483 runs at an average of 45.95, with 71 centuries and 146 fifties with the best score of 257.

In 15 ICC CT innings, Virat has scored 651 runs at an average of 93.00, with a century and five fifties. His best score is 100*. He is the seventh-highest run-getter in the tournament history.

Coming to the match between India and Pakistan, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Pakistan was off to a fine start, with Babar Azam unleashing some fine drives in the 41-run opening partnership. After two quick wickets, Pakistan was 47/2.

Skipper Mohammed Rizwan and Saud Shakeel had a 104-run partnership, but they ate up a lot of deliveries. After the end of this partnership, Khushdil Shah did put up a fight with Salman Agha and Naseem Shah , but they were bundled out for 241 runs in 49.4 overs.

Chasing 242 runs, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma early. Then 69-run stand between Gill and Virat Kohli and a 114-run stand between Virat and Iyer helped India secure an easy four-wicket win with six wickets and 45 balls to spare.

