Kohli or Sachin, Dhoni or Yuvraj: Jasprit Bumrah put under the spot by Yuvraj Singh - Read the answers

cricket

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 14:16 IST

Yuvraj Singh was an entertainer on the pitch and he is turning out to be one on Instagram in these days of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The former India all-rounder has been hitting the bulls-eye with his sessions with former teammates and the latest addition to this growing list is his conversation with paceman Jasprit Bumrah.

Generally it is the Mumbai Indian quick who troubles batsmen, but on Sunday it was Yuvraj who managed to put Bumrah in a spot. This happened during a quick fire round where Bumrah was given 5 seconds to pick an option. Here is how it went

Picking one among kings - Virat Kohli or Zlatan Ibrahimvic

“Virat Kohli or Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who will be your fitness idol?” Yuvraj Singh asked.

“Zlatan. Not my fitness idol but he is my idol in general,” came the response from Bumrah.

Also Read | ‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’

The yorker that left Bumrah struggling

Yuvraj Singh managed to put Bumrah in a lot of trouble when he asked him to choose between Tendulkar and Kohli. “Who do you think is the best batsman? Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar,” Yuvraj Singh asked.

“Yuvi pa, look it’s been only 4 years I have been playing international cricket. I am giving you a long answer. I am not experienced enough to judge them. Virat Tendulkar or Sachin Kohli. I am in no position because they have played a lot more cricket than me,” Bumrah said.

Yuvraj was not one to let Bumrah escape without an answer and he persisted. “I am not asking for your autobiography here. You were told the rules of the round clearly. You needed to answer each question in less than 5 seconds. I want a clear answer. Between them, who is your favourite,” Yuvraj told Bumrah.

“This is like asking me to choose between you and Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni). Everybody is the same for me. I have equal respect for all of you” Bumrah said.

“Moving forward, next question,” Bumrah made a last ditch attempt to evade the question.

Also Read | ‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats

But Yuvraj knows very well how to get his way and brought the question back later, to which Bumrah said: “Paaji (Tendulkar) has lots of fans across the world. Let me pick paaji.”

The big one - Dhoni or Yuvraj?

“Yuvraj Singh or MS Dhoni. Who is your favourite middle-order batsmen?” came the next googly from Yuvraj.

“Yuvi pa, I have grown up seeing you and Mahi bhai (Dhoni) winning matches together for India. Why are you asking me such questions?” Bumrah said.

“See, all the players who have mentioned here are my favourites. I can’t choose between them. Growing up, I was a fan of both of you.

“Do you remember the Cuttack ODI where you registered your highest one-day score? The entire dressing room was elated that day because, for me, I grew up feeling happy whenever you both stitched a partnership together. It’s a genuine answer I can’t pick one,” Bumrah said.

Better English?

Yuvraj Singh moved on to the next one, asking Bumrah who among Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel speaks better English.

“It’s a very tough fight. But I would say, maybe Axar is slightly better,” Bumrah said.

Picking the Offie

“Who do you think is a better off-spinner? R Ashwin or Harbhajan Singh,” Yuvraj asked.

Bumrah tried to duck this one too but he eventually gave an answer - “Why so many controversial questions for me? I have played with Ash (Ashwin). But I have grown up seeing Harbhajan Singh. So Bhajju pa, it is,” Bumrah said.