Kohli pays touching tribute to mother Saroj and wife Anushka on Mother's Day, takes a trip down memory lane with photos

With everyone celebrating Mother's Day on May 14, fans and celebrities around the world have taken to social media to pay tribute. Even India star Virat Kohli took to Twitter to wish his mother Saroj and also posted some photos on the platform. Virat Kohli posted a touching tribute.

The swashbuckling has credited his mother many times for his successful career and is known to share a strong bond with her. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day @AnushkaSharma".

Here are the photos:

The post was well-received by fans, and one user commented, "Made for Each other.. I am proud of My Idols.

My both Idols are far ahead of others in Treating their better halves with respect."

"Wholesome clicks", another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, another added, "Happy mother's day sir".

One fan thanked Kohli's mother and wrote, "Thank you Saroj Maa for giving us this G.O.A.T".

"Happy Mother's Day to you Virat Sir. Thankyou to your mother to give india a Great Son", another user wrote.

One fan reacted, "Happy Mother's day Great Man, Great Captain, Great Player, Great Batsman I am a big Fan of you My Great Player Virat Kohli."

Kohli is currently participating in IPL 2023 with Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB have their third-last league phase match on Sunday, against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. They are seventh in the points table with 10 points in 11 matches. Still in contention for the playoffs, they will be hoping to win their remaining matches and also will want other results to go in their favour.

Kohli has been in good form in the ongoing season and has registered 420 runs in 11 matches, at a strike rate of 133.75 and 42.00 average. He is RCB’s second-highest run-scorer this season, behind captain Faf du Plessis. Du Plessis leads the Orange Cap race with 576 runs in 11 games.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON