‘Kohli told me I bowled well’: Young Indian pacer recalls a conversation with Virat during IPL 2021

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli continue to remain prized wickets for bowlers around the world. While bowlers have a chance to experience the euphoria of claiming Dhoni's wicket only in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Team India skipper Kohli's wicket is up grabs across all three formats in international cricket. However, it's no easy feat to send them packing back to the pavilion, hence making their wickets so valuable.

Now, one can only imagine what a young, uncapped Indian bowler would feel like if he managed to pick both their wickets; and that too, in the same tournament. While it still remains a dream for many, there's one bowler who turned it into reality during IPL 2021. Enter, Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan.

In the second game of the season, Avesh castled MS Dhoni for a two-ball duck in the 16th over of the first innings. The 24-year-old returned with figures of 2/23 in his four overs and DC beat Dhoni's CSK by seven wickets.

In game 22, Avesh, while pocketing 1/24 in his 4 overs, bowled Kohli at Motera in Ahmedabad, sending the RCB skipper back for just 12. The match went down the wire and eventually, RCB stuttered home for a one-run victory.

While speaking to Cricket Next, Avesh Khan revealed the happiness he experienced when bagged the legends' precious wickets. When asked whose wicket he enjoyed more, Avesh said: "Both are legends of Indian cricket. I enjoyed dismissing both of them. For a budding cricketer like me, they were joyous occasions. I spoke with Kohli during IPL when DC played RCB. He told me that I bowled well and should continue doing this."

Avesh -- who is all set to travel to England with the Indian team, after being named as standby alongside Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, and Arzan Nagwaswalla--got an opportunity to start the tournament for DC in the absence of the South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

The right-arm pacer made the most of his opportunities by picking 14 wickets in eight matches, joint second-best with Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Chris Morris and behind Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Harshal Patel.

IPL 2021 was indefinitely suspended due to the Covid-19 crisis in India and numerous cases among various franchises.