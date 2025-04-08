Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Streaming IPL 2025: When and where to watch KKR vs LSG on TV, online

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders are set to host Lucknow Super Giants in a high-stakes IPL afternoon clash at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday. Both teams have amassed four points from as many games since the start of the IPL 2025 season, after managing two wins each heading into the contest. IPL 2025, KKR vs LSG: Here are all the streaming details of the Indian Premier League fixture(HT_PRINT)

For Kolkata, it has been a topsy-turvy run thus far. After early defeats to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians, KKR bounced back to form, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad. They had earlier beaten Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati as well. LSG incurred an exactly similar run. They lost against Delhi Capitals in their opener, before beating Sunrisers. On homecoming, they were stunned by Punjab Kings, before they bounced back to beat Mumbai.

Lucknow hold a narrow edge in the head-to-head tie, winning three of their five encounters with the defending champions, although KKR won both their last two meetings in IPL 2024.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya.

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Himmat Singh, RS Hangargekar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025: Live streaming and live telecast details

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match take place?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match will take place on Tuesday (April 8) at 3:30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 3:00 PM IST.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match take place?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Which channels will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.