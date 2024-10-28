Srikkanth fumes at BCCI's stance on Ruturaj Gaikwad after T20I, Test snub despite leading India A: 'What's the plan?'

Former India selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth minced no words in questioning the logic behind the incumbent selection committee, headed by former cricketer Ajit Agarkar, leaving out Ruturaj Gaikwad for both of India's upcoming international fixtures - four-match T20I series against South Africa and five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia. Ruturaj Gaikwad was not picked for either the T20I series against South Africa or the BGT Test series

Earlier this month, a media report had hinted that Gaikwad could become the back-up opener for India in the Australia Test series, and could earn his Test cap as captain Rohit Sharma is likely to miss one of the first two matches owing to personal reasons.

However, despite an impressive show in the ongoing domestic season, where he scored 472 runs at 47.2, comprising a century and three fifties, he was ignored both for T20Is and Tests.

Speaking on his YouTube channel following the announcement of the two squads, Srikkanth admitted that he as left baffled at BCCI's move and rather sympathised with the youngster.

He said: “I don't understand it at all. When they say that Mayank Yadav, he bowled for a few overs and now he has also become unfit like Shivam Dube and Riyan Parag. See, for Ruturaj, I don't understand at all. Poor fellow! What will he do? If he scores a century, then they can take him back into the T20I squad, right? He scored two first-class centuries, but still didn't get a chance. He got scores to back him up. Where should that guy be going now?”

Over the last year, Gaikwad has come close to making his Test debut. In 2023, he was picked as a travelling reserve for the World Test Championship final before he was replaced by Yashasvi Jaiswal owing to his personal commitments. Later, he was picked for the tour of the West Indies that followed but did not get an appearance. Gaikwad, who led India to a gold-medal haul in the Asian Games that summer, was recalled for the tour of South Africa in December, but missed out with Abhimanyu Easwaran replacing him owing to an injury. If that wasn't enough, he was also named the captain of Rest of India for the Irani Cup earlier this month, and will lead India A in the tour of Australia later this week.

Should Gaikwad have replaced Easwaran?

Srikkanth clarified that he wasn't questioning the selection of Easwaran, who has been on a run-scoring spree in the ongoing domestic season, with four centuries in consecutive matches, but rather directed his questions towards the Agarkar-led selection committee asking them their plans for Gaikwad.

“Abhimanyu Easwaran's performance has been brilliant. I'm not questioning that. But what are you doing with Ruturaj? Why aren't they twirling around with him? What's the plan? Let them do what they want with him. Just look at the mindset of that kid and tell me what he should be doing in this match against you guys. He keeps on hitting the opponents all day long, but then, when it comes to international cricket, you leave him behind. And when they give him a chance, it's for the Rest of India or India A,” he said.