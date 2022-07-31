Kris Srikkanth's epic 'ae Chetan ab correct team select karna' remark on India's T20 WC squad discussion with Shastri

India still have 10 more T20I matches to play, besides the Asia Cup, to narrow in on their final 15 for the 2022 T20 World Cup. And with every passing game, the discussion over India's possible squad for the big event in October in Australia is getting more heated with every expert and veteran cricketer placing their opinion. Former teammates Kris Srikkanth and Ravi Shastri were in discussion over the same during India's first match of the five-match T20I series against West Indies and the former India captain came up with an epic Chetan Sharma reply.

India are still in an experimental mode in T20I cricket, looking at primary and back-up options for every possible position for the 15-man squad for the World Cup. Pressure has been on the Men in Blue, who had incurred a forgettable and heartbreaking group-stage exit in the 2021 T20 World Cup despite entering as title favourites.

Speaking on air during Fan Code's broadcast for the 1st T20I between India and West Indies, Srikkanth made an epic remark on incumbent chief selector Chetan Sharma, his former teammate, asking him to select the right team for the World Cup this time and added that he can call him up any time for advice.

“If they pick the right combination then Chetan Sharma, who has played a lot of cricket with us,...ee Chetu (Chetan) aab correct team select karna. Advice chaiye toh mereko phone kardo, Ravi (Shastri) ko call kardo, humdono aacha guidance denge aapko” (Hey Chetam, select the correct team this time. If you need any advice, call me, call Ravi. Both of us can give you good guidance) he said.

The former India chief selector sided with the ongoing experimental process but believes that come Asia Cup, which will begin from later next month, India will have to pick their squad for the T20 World Cup.

"This trial and error methodology that they are doing is absolutely fine, what the selectors are doing is fine. But from the Asia Cup, they have to do it," he said.

