Krunal, Hardik send new batch of oxygen concentrators to Covid-19 centres

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Monday said while the country is facing a tough battle in the form of the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone can win if they decide to stick together. Hardik was replying to his brother Krunal Pandya's tweet in which the spin-bowling all-rounder wrote about dispatching new batch of oxygen concentrators to Covid centres.

"This new batch of Oxygen Concentrators are being dispatched to Covid centres with prayers in our hearts for everyone's speedy recovery," tweeted Krunal.

To this tweet, Hardik replied: "We're in the middle of a tough battle that we can win by working together."

Earlier this month, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik had announced that the family has decided to donate 200 oxygen concentrators to the rural parts of India in order to aid the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Krunal, myself, and my mother -- basically our entire family, we were finding ways at trying to help out. We decided to donate 200 oxygen concentrators to the rural parts of India where I feel the medical infrastructure needs more support. We all understand it's difficult, we want to show our gratitude, support and just want to tell everyone that they're always there in our prayers," Hardik had told host broadcaster Star Sports before the start of the match against CSK in the IPL 2021.

IPL 2021 was suspended on May 4 due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases. With 4,454 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, India on Monday reached a grim milestone as the country's COVID-19 death toll crossed the 3-lakh mark, the Union Health Ministry informed.

However, the trajectory of declining fresh coronavirus infections continues further with 2,22,315 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 2,40,842 fresh infections were reported on Sunday and 2,76,070 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.