Home / Cricket / Krunal Pandya resumes outdoor training after 3 months

Krunal Pandya resumes outdoor training after 3 months

cricket Updated: Jun 30, 2020 17:38 IST
Press Trust of India
Vadodara
Krunal Pandya training.
Krunal Pandya training.(Twitter)
         

Confined within the four walls of his home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, India all-rounder Krunal Pandya on Tuesday resumed outdoor training after more than three months.

The Baroda cricketer, elder brother of Hardik Pandya, had represented India in 18 T20 Internationals till date.”Began my day with a run out on the field.. feels good to be back out there again,” tweeted the elder among the Pandya brothers and also posted a picture of his workout.

 

Like all cricketers, Krunal had been confined to his house in Vadodara since March 25, when the centre enforced a nationwide lockdown to curb the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

India pacer Shardul Thakur had become the first BCCI accredited player to resume training last month when he bowled in the nets at Boisar in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

Recently, India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara too had begun batting in the nets in his native Rajkot.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

