Krunal Pandya’s fired-up ‘we have to win IPL for them’ message in team bus after 'crazy' fan frenzy on Bengaluru streets

ByHT Sports Desk
May 04, 2025 04:24 PM IST

Krunal Pandya had a message for the team following the crowd frenzy during RCB's team bus route after win over CSK.

There was no stopping the RCB frenzy on Sunday night in Bengaluru. As thousands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru supporters streamed out of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after their team’s nerve-wracking two-run win over Chennai Super Kings, the madness only multiplied on the city streets. Fans swarmed the area outside the stadium, determined to catch a glimpse of the RCB team bus making its way back to the hotel.

Krunal Pandya reacts after seeing the RCB fans on the way to team hotel(RCB)
Krunal Pandya reacts after seeing the RCB fans on the way to team hotel(RCB)

Such was the chaos that local police had to sprint to prevent fans from coming in the way of the team bus, desperately trying to clear the route. Many supporters, high on emotion, ended up treading dangerously close to the moving vehicle, attempting to wave at players, risking serious injury in the process.

Amidst the chaos, RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya was moved by the reception: “There’s so much support for RCB. We have to win trophy for them. We have to. Imagine what if we do!”

Watch:

The team bus, crawling at a cautious pace even around 12:30 AM, left behind a trail of deafening chants – “RCB! RCB!” – echoing across the emptying streets. A dozen policemen were seen running ahead of the vehicle, forming a human barricade to prevent excited fans from flooding into its path.

The narrow win propelled RCB to the top of the IPL 2025 table. With standout performances across the board – including a dazzling innings from Virat Kohli, who reclaimed the Orange Cap, and a nerveless final over from Yash Dayal – the side keeps its dream of ending the trophy drought well and truly alive, stoking wild celebrations across the city.

Fans waving red-and-yellow Bangalore flags pursued the bus on two-wheelers, some even flanking it without helmets. “We request all our fans on two wheelers to wear helmets abd ride,” read the caption on the viral video. But the message got lost in the euphoria, as the motorcade of loyalists swelled.

RCB have never lifted the IPL trophy, but the faith among their die-hard faithful remains unshaken.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with KKR vs RR Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
