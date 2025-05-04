Krunal Pandya’s fired-up ‘we have to win IPL for them’ message in team bus after 'crazy' fan frenzy on Bengaluru streets

There was no stopping the RCB frenzy on Sunday night in Bengaluru. As thousands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru supporters streamed out of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after their team’s nerve-wracking two-run win over Chennai Super Kings, the madness only multiplied on the city streets. Fans swarmed the area outside the stadium, determined to catch a glimpse of the RCB team bus making its way back to the hotel. Krunal Pandya reacts after seeing the RCB fans on the way to team hotel(RCB)

Such was the chaos that local police had to sprint to prevent fans from coming in the way of the team bus, desperately trying to clear the route. Many supporters, high on emotion, ended up treading dangerously close to the moving vehicle, attempting to wave at players, risking serious injury in the process.

Amidst the chaos, RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya was moved by the reception: “There’s so much support for RCB. We have to win trophy for them. We have to. Imagine what if we do!”

Watch:

The team bus, crawling at a cautious pace even around 12:30 AM, left behind a trail of deafening chants – “RCB! RCB!” – echoing across the emptying streets. A dozen policemen were seen running ahead of the vehicle, forming a human barricade to prevent excited fans from flooding into its path.

The narrow win propelled RCB to the top of the IPL 2025 table. With standout performances across the board – including a dazzling innings from Virat Kohli, who reclaimed the Orange Cap, and a nerveless final over from Yash Dayal – the side keeps its dream of ending the trophy drought well and truly alive, stoking wild celebrations across the city.

Fans waving red-and-yellow Bangalore flags pursued the bus on two-wheelers, some even flanking it without helmets. “We request all our fans on two wheelers to wear helmets abd ride,” read the caption on the viral video. But the message got lost in the euphoria, as the motorcade of loyalists swelled.

RCB have never lifted the IPL trophy, but the faith among their die-hard faithful remains unshaken.