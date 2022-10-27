'Kuch nahi badla yaar', say fans as Yuzvendra Chahal recreates iconic pose after being dropped in T20 World Cup match

India took a major step at sealing a spot for themselves in the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup by beating the Netherlands by 56 runs on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Virat Kohli scored a second consecutive half century, alongwith fifties from Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma followed by a clinical bowling performance helped India restrict Netherlands to a score of 123/9 after they had scored 179/2.

India had played an unchanged squad to the one that beat Pakistan in dramatic fashion on Sunday in what was their first match of the tournament. It meant that spinner Yuzvendra Chahal remained on the sidelines, with India choosing to go with Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel as their spinning options on the predominantly pacer friendly conditions they have encountered thus far in Australia.

Never far away from the spotlight though, Chahal did make a few ripples on Thursday without even playing. He was seeing beyond the boundary line resting in the pose that has become rather iconic. A lot of fans noted the pose by the spinner and gave their own two cents about it online.

Chahal had first gone viral with that pose during a 2019 World Cup match against Sri Lanka. He himself was aware of how famous that pose had become, famously recreating it after he had taken a hat-trick for Rajasthan Royals in the 2022 IPL. Chahal was asked about his celebration in the post-match presentation ceremony, in which he was also awarded the Player of the Match.

"It's my old meme. In 2019 World Cup, I thought I was in the boundary (sidelines) as I didn't play that match and a meme (on my posture) became very popular," Chahal said.

