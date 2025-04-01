Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kuhnemann gets a Cricket Australia upgrade after his bowling action is cleared

AP |
Apr 01, 2025 09:08 AM IST

Kuhnemann gets a Cricket Australia upgrade after his bowling action is cleared

MELBOURNE, Australia — Matt Kuhnemann's rollercoaster ride of taking 16 wickets in the Sri Lanka test series before being reported for a suspect bowling action has taken another turn after he was included Tuesday on Cricket Australia's top list of contracted players for 2025-26.

Kuhnemann gets a Cricket Australia upgrade after his bowling action is cleared
Kuhnemann gets a Cricket Australia upgrade after his bowling action is cleared

Kuhnemann was voted player of the series as Australia swept both matches in Sri Lanka in February.

The left-arm spinner has played five test matches and taken 25 wickets, including two five-wicket innings.

He was forced to undergo testing for a suspect bowling action following the Sri Lanka tour, and was was cleared following an ICC investigation.

Kuhnemann "was outstanding once again in Sri Lanka and we believe he can play a key role across the next 18 months,” chairman of selectors George Bailey said in a statement unveiling the contract list.

Teenager Sam Konstas was also rewarded with his first Cricket Australia top-tier contract following his Boxing Day test debut against India. The 19-year-old Konstas brazenly scored 60 runs off 65 balls to set up Australia's victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground en route to a 3-1 series win.

“With Cameron Green and Mitch Marsh returning there will be welcome and healthy competition for places for the World Test Championship and West Indies tours," Bailey said. "In Sam we see promising upside in a young player who will continue to develop at first-class level and in the international environment.”

West Indies will host Australia in three tests and five Twenty20s in June and July. Australia will travel to the Caribbean immediately after the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's starting June 11.

—-

Australia's contract list for 2025-26: Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster, Adam Zampa.

cricket: /hub/cricket

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with MI vs KKR Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with MI vs KKR Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Kuhnemann gets a Cricket Australia upgrade after his bowling action is cleared
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On