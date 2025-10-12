Kuldeep Yadav storms into history, terrorises West Indies with record-smashing five-wicket blitz in 2nd Test

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav put on a box-office show to single-handedly dictate terms through the opening two sessions on Day 3 of the second Test match against the West Indies. He claimed a record-smashing five-wicket haul as India bowled out the visitors for 248 in the first innings and enforced the follow-on on Sunday. Kuldeep Yadav celebrates after taking five-wicket haul during the third day of the second and last Test cricket match between India and West Indies(AFP)

Kuldeep wasted no time in handing India the early breakthrough on Sunday. After a wait of 6.3 overs, the chinaman dismissed Shai Hope for 36 off 57 balls with a delivery that took a sharp turn past the bat. An over later, he got rid of the other overnight batter Tevin Imlach, before getting his third for the morning, when he trapped Justin Greaves lbw for 17.

Despite having lost wickets at regular intervals in the opening session, which left West Indies in deep trouble at 175-8, Khary Pierre and Anderson Phillip put on a stubborn stand of 46 to steer their team through to lunch.

However, in the opening over after lunch, Jasprit Bumrah bowled Pierre for 23, but Phillip and Jayden Seales further frustrated the bowlers. Captain Shubman Gill kept Kuldeep on at the other end, to give the spinner the chance to complete his five-wicket haul, and it was the left-armer who finally ended the wait after trapping Seales lbw for 13.

The dismissal saw Kuldeep register his fifth career five-wicket haul - the joint-most by any left-arm wrist spinner along with England's Johnny Wardle. However, Kuldeep became the fastest to the feat, reaching the milestone in just 15 appearances in the format, while the former England bowler achieved the feat in 28 Tests.

With a huge lead of 270 runs, India decided to make West Indies bat again. The bulk of the work was done by the spinners with Ravindra Jadeja, who picked three wickets on Day 2, while pacers Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj picked a wicket each.

Asked to follow on, the West Indies lost a couple of wickets as they reached 35 for 2 at tea, with Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj picking up a wicket each.