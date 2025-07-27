Kuldeep Yadav was discussed for 4th Test, got rejected as India's 'safety-first approach' saw Kamboj getting the nod

For every match in the ongoing Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy, Kuldeep Yadav drew strong backing from global experts, who unequivocally urged the Indian team management to include him in the playing XI. 'He's a genuine match-winner,' they insisted — but their words were brushed aside. India's Kuldeep Yadav during a training session ahead of the fourth Test cricket match against England(PTI)

Ahead of the must-win fourth Test in Manchester, the chatter around India's possible XI remained the same - Will Kuldeep finally get a game on the tour? With the injury list piling, Old Trafford finally seemed the venue where his end could wait. But it prolonged as India backed debutant Anshul Kamboj, who only arrived at the camp two days before the start of the match.

According to a report in the Times of India, Kuldeep's name was discussed in the team meeting for the fourth Test match, but he faced rejection. Why? "A part of the management contemplated playing him in the XI, but eventually a safety-first approach prevailed as Kuldeep's batting went against him," read the report.

In fact, the report highlighted Kuldeep's growing frustration with each passing day on the tour. "Before the third Test at Lord's, he would even turn up at optional sessions and let it rip against the Indian batters. Coming to Manchester, though, Kuldeep has been taking it easy," the report cited.

Earlier on Friday, after India conceded 500 runs for the first time in 10 overs in a Test innings outside Asia and the West Indies, the bowling coach Morne Morkel was questioned about Kuldeep's absence in all four Tests thus far in the series.

"I think it's finding when he comes in, how we can find balance and how we can get that batting line-up to be a little bit longer and stronger," Morkel said. "We've seen in the past that we've lost wickets in clumps. Kuldeep is world-class, and he's bowling really well at the moment, so we're trying our best to find ways for him to get in. But unfortunately, with that, just to balance with batting throws it out a little bit."

India head coach Gautam Gambhir's preference for all-rounders is no secret, and it has been the primary reason why Kuldeep has missed out on being part of the XI. In fact, it became more of a priority after the lower-order collapses in Leeds and Birmingham. But the management faced criticism after captain Shubman Gill showed a lack of trust in Shardul Thakur for bowling duties during England's first innings in Manchester.

"There's always an option of going in with quicks and picking your six best bat," Morkel said. "All those discussions we have had or we do discuss. But I think so far in this match, the last two Test matches, the guys who have played have done a good job in terms of spin bowling. We were ever so close to winning that Test match at Lord's. We had a great Test match at Edgbaston. So I think so far we've played good cricket, good cricket bar yesterday's bowling performance."

The TOI report also said that a section called for Kuldeep to be picked over Kamboj, who had impressed the selectors with his performance in the two India A tour games at the start of the series. However, the debutant managed just a solitary wicket in the first innings, where his lack of pace invited criticism.

Moreover, while the youngster was expected to take the burden of workload from the shoulders of Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, he bowled just 18 overs in the first innings, having recovered from shin injury prior to joining the camp in Manchester.