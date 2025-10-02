Kuldeep Yadav's exile from Test playing XI ends after almost a year, spinner set to rattle West Indies: ‘It’s his time'

Kuldeep Yadav's exile from India's Test playing XI finally ended on Thursday as the left-arm spinner was named in the lineup for the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The 30-year-old was in remarkable form in the recently concluded Men's Asia Cup, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps in seven matches. Kuldeep warmed the bench in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England; however, the management has now opted to give Kuldeep a go against the team from the Caribbean. Kuldeep Yadav named in playing XI for the first Test against West Indies. (AFP)

This will be Kuldeep's first Test for India since playing in the 2024 Bengaluru Test against New Zealand. Speaking of the rest of the Indian playing XI, Devdutt Padikkal hasn't been given a chance as the management opted to continue with their all-rounder theory.

Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy are a part of the playing XI. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been chosen as the frontline pacers, while Axar Patel and Kuldeep will act as the frontline spinners.

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel spoke about Kuldeep getting a chance, saying his time has finally come in red-ball cricket.

“It's definitely his time in red-ball cricket. I was very disappointed when he didn't get a go in the England series,” said Parthiv on JioHotstar before the start of play.

Dhruv Jurel is the frontline wicketkeeper, and his name was a sure-shot in the playing XI ever since Rishabh Pant got ruled out due to a foot injury. Pant was hit on the foot while trying to play a reverse sweep off the bowling of Chris Woakes in England, and he is yet to recover from this particular injury.

What did the captains say at the toss?

West Indies captain Roston Chase won the toss and opted to bat first in Ahmedabad.

“We are going to bat first. Looks like a good one. There will be a bit of moisture; it is Test cricket, and we will have to handle that first couple of hours. It is a young side, we want to come out and play some good cricket. We don't want to be batting last on this wicket, as we know it will turn. We have gone with two seamers, two spinners and an allrounder," said Chase.

On the other hand, India captain Shubman Gill said that the team has prepared really well and everyone is raring to go.

“We have got four Tests at home before the end of the year, and we would like to win all four. Preparation has been good. Everyone is in great touch; it is about getting into the red-ball mindset. It appears to be a very good surface. Not disappointed with losing the toss, it has been under covers and there might be some help early on,” he said.

This is Shubman's first Test as captain in a home Test. He took over as the captain after the retirement of Rohit Sharma. Under his leadership, India drew the series against England 2-2.

India playing XI: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies playing XI: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(captain), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales.