Kusal Perera cleared of any serious injury after nasty crash

Sri Lanka’s Kusal Perera hurt himself while trying to take a catch at long-on boundary and had to be taken off the ground in an ambulance during the third day of the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and West Indies at Bridgetown on Monday.

The incident happened in the 29th over of the Windies’ second innings when Perera made an attempt to catch a slog from Shannon Gabriel but lost his control and crashed onto the advertising hoardings. He fell on his front-side and writhed in pain.

He immediately signalled for assistance clutching his chest following which he was taken to hospital. Perera has been cleared of any serious injury, according to the latest reports.

“He was discharged from the hospital after scans cleared him. He went back to the ground. He has been cleared, but has been advised to rest. He will bat if required (on Tuesday),” a Sri Lanka Cricket official told Cricbuzz.

In Perera’s absence, Danushka Gunathilaka opened alongside Mahela Udawatte in Sri Lanka’s second innings. The visitors, in pursuit of 144, were 81/5 at the end of day’s play.

Earlier, Sri Lanka’s stand-in skipper Suranga Lakmal and Kasun Rajitha bowled the hosts out for 93.

Sri Lanka had scored 154 in their first innings in response to Windies’ 204.