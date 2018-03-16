Kusal Perera keeps Sri Lanka afloat with vital fifty in crunch game vs Bangladesh

Kusal Perera continued his magnificent form in the Nidahas Trophy tri-series tournament as he hammered his 10th fifty off 32 balls to keep Sri Lanka afloat in the virtual semi-final clash against Bangladesh at the R Premadasa stadium on Friday. (SL v BAN updates)

Kusal’s knock helped Sri Lanka stay afloat after a disastrous start in the last league game of the tournament after they were put into bat by Bangladesh. The left-hander, who smashed 66 and 74 in the first two games of the tournament, held firm as wicket tumbled at one end. (SL v BAN scorecard)

The left-hander opened his account in style by slapping a short ball from Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan to the sweeper cover fence but he switched from aggression to caution as Sri Lanka were left reeling at the half-way mark.

READ | Courtney Walsh hopes Shakib Al Hasan plays in key Nidahas Trophy tie vs Sri Lanka

Kusal found good support in Sri Lanka skipper Thisara Perera who buckled down and looked to revive Sri Lanka. In the first ball of the 10th over, the 27-year-old whacked Mahmudullah to the deep point fence and proceeded to target pace bowler Rubel Hossain for two boundaries in the next over, one four a swivel-pull to fine leg and the second boundary a wonderful straight drive to long off.

Kusal took full toll of Mustafizur Rahman in the 13th over, pulling a short ball into the stands for his first six and carving an off-cutter to the square third man fence. The aggressive Sri Lankan batsman got closer to his landmark by drilling a drive past cover and notched up the landmark with a jab to mid wicket.

Kusal was dismissed on 61 by Soumya Sarkar in the 19th over.