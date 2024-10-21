Menu Explore
Labuschagne begins mind games, raring to play on Virat Kohli's ego: ‘Are you going to be ducking bouncers from Marnus?’

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 21, 2024 05:09 PM IST

Marnus Labuschagne is raring to bowl bouncers to Virat Kohli, who has an incredible record in Australian conditions.

Marnus Labuschagne is all set to don the role of all-rounder for the Australian team in the mega Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. Labuschagne, who has been one of Australia's finest batters in red-ball cricket in recent times, has given an unusual warning to Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli as the mind games begin almost a month before the BGT 2024/25. Labuschagne has picked 13 wickets in 50 Tests. He rolled his arms over on several occasions in the Sheffield Shield this season. He was seen bowling at a medium pace and indulged in it too much, as a video of him setting up a bizarre field went viral on social media. During a match between Queensland and Western Australia, Labuschagne ordered one of his teammates to stand directly behind the umpire, which was a rather unconventional move, but he later pulled him by his trousers and shifted him to the left.

India's Virat Kohli interacts with Australia's Marnus Labuschagne.(ANI)
India's Virat Kohli interacts with Australia's Marnus Labuschagne.(ANI)

The Aussie star is ready to bring the same antics to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he is raring to bowl bouncers to Kohli, who has an incredible record in Australian conditions.

"What are you going to get there? Are you going to get the number three of Australia rolling in bowling bouncers to Virat Kohli? I think people want to see that. You want to see, can you play on someone's ego? Are you going to be ducking bouncers from Marnus?" Labuschagne said on The Grade Cricketer.

‘Love to hit a little 135 kmph bouncer’: Labuschagne

Australia will be without all-rounder Cameron Green in the BGT this year as he will undergo surgery to address his back-related troubles, which will keep him out of action for at least six months. Pat Cummins would want the other players to take responsibility in his absence.

Meanwhile, Labuschagne wants to hit the 135kmph barrier with the ball, which he thinks his teammates will not like that much.

"I'm happy to throw in whenever. Whatever the team needs. I'd love to hit a little 135 kmph bouncer. I got that in me. My highest recorded is 132 kmph, so just three k more. The boys hate that. They'll hate that I've said that I've got 135 in me," Labuschagne added.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
