Lahore court orders FIA to register case against Pakistan captain Babar Azam
Pakistan captain Babar Azam's problems in his personal life continue to grow as a sessions court in Lahore has ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)'s Cyber Crime Circle to register a first information report (FIR) against him in a harassment case.
The order from Judge Hamid Hussain came on Thursday after a hearing in Lahore on a petition filed by a woman, Hamza Mukhtar who claimed she had been getting threatening messages on her Whats App, threatening her with dire consequences after she filed a case against the Pakistan captain.
At the hearing the FIA officials informed the court that after Hamiza filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell and they started an inquiry they found one of the numbers used to send the threatening messages belonged to Babar Azam.
Hamiza has alleged that she was constantly receiving "threatening messages" from different mobile numbers on WhatsApp and that unknown persons also used to "threaten and blackmail her that they have her objectionable pictures and videos and will upload (them) on social media in order to harm her repute in society and ruin her life."
She said she had approached the FIA to trace the unknown numbers and they found one of them was registered to Babar Azam and two others to two women, Maryam Ahmed and Salme BB — who were served notices to join the FIA's inquiry proceedings to record their version.
The court was told that of the three, only Ahmed appeared in front of the agency and denied knowing the petitioner or sending her abusive messages.
According to the report, Ahmed had stated that she would provide her mobile phone for technical analysis but she failed to do so.
The FIA said Babar's brother Faisal Azam appeared on behalf of the cricketer and requested the FIA to "wait for some time" to record Babar's statement.
However, Babar has not yet appeared for the inquiry, the FIA report said.
In his order, the judge wrote that since a regular inquiry had already commenced on the petitioner's complaint, the "respondent is ordered to proceed further with respect to registration of FIR against the culprits within the stipulated time after [completion] of legal formalities".
Earlier this year, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had suspended the order by a sessions court to the Naseerabad police in Lahore to register a case against Babar Azam on Mukhtar's complaint.
Hamiza has also filed harassment, sexual abuse and other cases against Babar in the court.
Get our daily newsletter
Lahore court orders FIA to register case against Pakistan captain Babar Azam
India squad for England ODIs: Suryakumar, Krunal, Prasidh Krishna included
- The series begins on 23rd March with BCCI deciding to hold all the ODIs in Pune.
'A stinking decision': Swann and Broad on Suryakumar's controversial dismissal
Parthiv Patel's big prediction about Suresh Raina ahead of IPL 2021
- One of IPL’s most successful batsmen, Raina will make comeback in IPL 2021 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
'Nothing serious': Kohli reveals why he took the 'smart decision of going out'
Lack of bench strength a big worry for India
- In the batting department, skipper Mithali Raj, 38, and her deputy Harmanpreet Kaur, 32 have been shouldering the responsibility for more than a decade and a half, playing big innings and fashioning India’s famous victories.
The open season: India make it fizz at the top
- A quality opener is like a “fox in the box” striker in football, in the sense that the search for a great fit is constantly on. Indian openers continue to be judged on performances in seaming, overseas conditions.
I don't know why there can't be an ‘I don't know’ call for the umpires: Kohli
- On being asked about the episode after the game, Kohli said that that rules should be made simpler so that teams do not suffer in high-stake games.
Former India cricketers slam third umpire's decision against Suryakumar Yadav
- Despite repeated replays, TV umpire Virender Sharma couldn’t find dependable proof to overturn the soft out signal and Suryakumar had to walk back to the pavilion.
'It's not easy to walk in at three in your first game, we all were stunned'
4th T20I: Surya sets the tone, India win to keep the series alive
India vs England 4th T20I: Action through images
- Follow the action of India vs England 4th T20I in Ahmedabad through these images
ICC tweets after Suryakumar Yadav slams 28-ball fifty in 4th T20I vs England
- Suryakumar Yadav who did not get to bat in his T20I debut, finished with 57 off 31 balls on Thursday. Suryakumar started off his innings with a six over fine-leg and then carried on with the good work to bring up his maiden fifty off just 28 balls on Thursday.
Twitter ablaze after third umpire gives Suryakumar out due to 'soft signal'
- The third umpire’s decision to give Suryakumar Yadav out after not finding 'conclusive evidence' to rule against the 'soft signal' did not go down well with Twitteratis. Here is how Twitter reacted to third umpire’s decision against Suryakumar Yadav in India vs England 4th T20I.
High in 'Sky': Suryakumar starts off with astonishing one-legged six off Archer
- India vs England: Suryakumar was equal to the task as he was ready for the shorter one. He positioned himself for the delivery and then helped it on its way with a ramp hook shot while standing on one leg and the ball sailed over the fielder at deep fine leg for a maximum.