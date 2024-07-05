 Lanka Premier League, Dambulla Sixers vs Colombo Strikers: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain and venue analysis | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lanka Premier League, Dambulla Sixers vs Colombo Strikers: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain and venue analysis

ByHT Sports Desk
Jul 05, 2024 04:22 PM IST

Lanka Premier League: Colombo in their first few matches look in good form while Dambulla on the other hand have been unlucky not to cross the line.

Dambulla Sixers and Colombo Strikers will meet for the first time in the 2024 Lanka Premier League season on Sunday. Colombo in their first few matches look in good form while Dambulla on the other hand have been unlucky not to cross the line despite their batters putting up a good show.

Kusal Perera slammed the first century of 2024 LPL, an unbeaten 102 off 52 balls(AFP)
Kusal Perera slammed the first century of 2024 LPL, an unbeaten 102 off 52 balls(AFP)

DISCLAIMER: ALL STATS UPDATED TILL END OF MATCH 5 OF 2024 LPL

LAST 5 MATCHES

DAMBULLA SIXERS: WWLLL

COLOMBO STRIKERS: LWLWL

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR DAMBULLA SIXERS AND COLOMBO STRIKERS

DAMBULLA SIXERS likely XI

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Mark Chapman, Towhid Hridoy

Allrounders: Nuwanidu Fernando, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Mohammad Nabi, Nimesh Vimukthi

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Perera

Bowlers: Akila Dananjaya, Mustafizur Rahman, Nuwan Thushara

COLOMBO STRIKERS likely XI

Batters: Shavon Daniel, Waseem Muhammad, Glenn Phillips

Allrounders: Thisara Perera, Shadab Khan, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sadeera Samarawickrama

Bowlers: Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana

Statistical Performance (Dambulla Sixers)

Kusal Perera

Kusal Perera slammed the first century of 2024 LPL, an unbeaten 102 off 52 balls. With 617 runs, he is one of the leading run-scorers in the tournament.

HEADER: KUSAL PERERA IN LPL

InningsRunsAverageStrike Rate50s/100s
2561728.04136.83/1

2.Nuwan Thushara

In two matches so far in the LPL 2024, Nuwan Thushara has picked three wickets. In 31 innings, he has picked 44 wickets.

NUWAN THUSHARA IN LPL

INNINGS31
WICKETS44
STRIKE RATE14.79
ECONOMY RATE8.07
AVERAGE19.9

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Dambulla Sixers)

1. Nuwanidu Fernando

Nuwanidu Fernando bats at the crucial No.3 position and in Dambulla's match against Jaffna Kings, he scored a fifty. In LPL, he has scored 448 runs in 21 innings.

2. Mark Chapman

The Kiwi batter has been in great touch at the start of the 2024 Lanka Premier League, and has scored 124 runs which includes a half-century.

Statistical Performance (Colombo Strikers)

1. Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rahmanullah Gurbaz who was the highest run-scorer in the 2024 T20 World Cup, is yet to fire in Colombo's first two matches. It won't take much time for him to find his groove and get going.

RAHMANULLAH GURBAZ IN LPL

InningsRunsAverageStrike Rate50s/100s
3682222.831506/0

2. Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan playing in his debut LPL season has picked eight wickets in two matches, at a strike rate of 6.00 and economy of 5.37.

SHADAB KHAN IN LPL

INNINGS2
WICKETS8
STRIKE RATE6
ECONOMY RATE5.37
AVERAGE5.37

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Colombo Strikers)

1. Sadeera Samarawickrama

A prolific run-scorer in the LPL with 595 runs in 23 innings, Sadeera Samarawickrama brings experience and skill to the Strikers batting lineup.

2. Matheesha Pathirana

Coming off a successful IPL campaign, Pathirana would be a potent weapon for Colombo Strikers in the Powerplay and death overs.

Team Head to Head

Dambulla Sixers and Colombo Strikers have played nine matches against each other in four seasons, of which Dambulla have won six and Colombo three.

DAMBULLA SIXERS v COLOMBO STRIKERS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

 MatchesDambulla WonColombo WonNo Results
LPL9630

Venue and Pitch

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium has hosted seven T20 matches, with the teams winning the toss has opted to bat on four occasions and thrice to field first. The average first innings score in Dambulla is 159 and the average second innings score is 141. The toss win, match win at this venue is 28.57%.

MATCH PREDICTION

Dambulla Sixers are ahead in head-to-head record but Colombo Strikers look in good form at the start of the new LPL season. Colombo Strikers have 70% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Ibrahim Zadran, Waseem Muhammad

Allrounders: Nuwanidu Fernando, Shadab Khan, Dunith Wellalage

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Shavon Daniel

BOWLER – Akila Dananjaya

ALL-ROUNDER – Mohammad Nabi

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Stay informed with the latest Cricket News, Jasprit Bumrah Retirement on cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings, and dive into player stats and rankings on the Crickit by HT website and app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / Lanka Premier League, Dambulla Sixers vs Colombo Strikers: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain and venue analysis

T20 World Cup 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On