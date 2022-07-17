Home / Cricket / Lanka Premier League postponed due to economic crisis in Sri Lanka
Lanka Premier League postponed due to economic crisis in Sri Lanka

The T20 League was scheduled to be held from August 1 to 21.
Image used for representational purpose(Getty)
Updated on Jul 17, 2022 09:24 PM IST
PTI | , Colombo

The Lanka Premier League was on Sunday postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing "economic situation" in Sri Lanka. The T20 League was scheduled to be held from August 1 to 21. Sri Lanka is currently grappling with enormous financial crisis and civil unrest for weeks. However, the situation worsened with president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing the country on a military jet.

"This decision was taken by the SLC, following a request made by the Innovative Production Group FZE (IPG), the Rights Holder of the tournament, which cited the current ‘economic situation,’ in the country, as not conducive to hosting the tournament," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

The board did not immediately announce when the postponed league would take place.

Despite the crisis, Sri Lanka had successfully hosted Australia for a month-long series that ended last week.

Currently, Sri Lanka are hosting Pakistan at home for a two-Test series.

Keeping in view the crisis, the Asia Cup, which was to be held in Sri Lanka in September, is also likely to be held in the UAE owing to the political unrest in the island nation.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
