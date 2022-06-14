'Last time I was excited to see an Indian player was Sachin. Now it's him': Gavaskar's big praise for young Umran Malik

Team India were the favourites in the five-match series against South Africa with the hosts touted to carry their ongoing winning streak and script a new world record as well. But the Rishabh Pant-led side lost two T20Is on the trot, both while defending, to stand on the verge of conceding the series. India have had just a day's gap to recover and aim for a comeback, so will they make any changes for the third T20I?

India lost the series opener by seven wickets after failing to defend 211 runs in New Delhi earlier last week before they lost by four wickets in the second game in Cuttack on Sunday.

When asked about the possibility of pace sensation Umran Malik making a debut in the third T20I, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar was effusive in his praise for the 22-year-old star and even said the last time he was this excited after seeing an Indian player was when he saw Sachin Tendulkar.

“The last time I got really excited at seeing an Indian player was Sachin Tendulkar. And after that I am excited to see Umran Malik. I do believe he should play, but again they might say that let us win the third one and get ourselves in a situation and then may be they can think about experimenting. It also depends on what the kind of surface they will get at Vizag,” he said on Star Sports.

Bowling has been a major issue for the Indian team. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been inspirational with his splendid show, the others have lacked wicket-taking abilities, a point that was made by Gavaskar.

“The major problem is the fact that they don't have wicket-taking bowlers in this squad apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal. So, you take wickets and then you get the opposition under pressure. So, in both the matches, did anybody look like getting a wicket apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar? He was getting the ball to move. That is the issue which is the reason why a total of 211 was something that they could not defend,” he said on Star Sports after the match.

India hence might make 1-2 changes for the final tie with fans expecting one between Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh making their international debut in Vishakhapatnam in the third T20I.

“I think they have to be in the conversation at some point in the series," said former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith, who was part of the same discussion.

“Why rest Bumrah if you are not going to get the answer? Arshdeep and Umran, you want to see them play at some point in the series. You are looking to pick you squad for the World Cup in October so I think they need an opportunity. They need a wicket-taking bowler and Umran Malik is a wicket-taker... we know that. Arshdeeep has been great at the death. India need to know what they are capable of.”

