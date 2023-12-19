Last-minute changes to full list of players for IPL auction 2024, 3 international cricketers withdraw, 2 Indians added

There were a few last-minute changes to the full list of players set to go under the hammer in the IPL auction 2024 after an upcoming England spinner, and two Bangladesh pacers declared their unavailability for the 17th season of the Indian Premier League. Initially, BCCI released a list of 333 cricketers for the auction set to take take place in Dubai on December 19 but that is likely to change after England's Rehan Ahmed and Bangladesh duo Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam reportedly withdrew. The decision came on the eve of the auction. Mustafizur Rahman will be available for IPL 2024(Delhi Capitals Twitter)

Till 9 am (IST) on Tuesday, IPL's official website did not have Rehan in the list of players set to be auctioned but it continued to display Shoriful and Taskin's name.

While the ECB assured full availability of all its players for IPL 2024 subject to fitness and national duties, it reportedly did not want 19-year-old leg-spinner Rehan to be a part of IPL at such an early stage in his career. Rehan had a base price of ₹50 lakh and was on the list of a couple of franchises. However, he will now fly back home after taking part in the five-match Test series against India before the IPL.

Other England players in the IPL will be strictly monitored by the ECB managing director Rob Key given the T20 World Cup that starts in the West Indies and the USA in the immediate aftermath of the IPL 2024. Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes and Phil Salt are some of the high-profile England players in the auction pool.

Shoriful and Taskin meanwhile withdrew from IPL 2024 because they wanted to take part in Bangladesh's home series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe between March and April. The series is set to clash with IPL 2024, making it nearly impossible for the duo to feature. As far as Mustafizur Rahman is concerned, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has allowed the left-arm seamer to be available for IPL from March 22 to May 11, provided he is pricked in the auction.

Apart from the three notable withdrawals, there were a couple of additions to the list of players set to be auctioned. Maharashtra batter and current India U19 cricketer, Kaushal Tambe and Rajasthan's fast-bowling all-rounder, Sahil Dhiwan were added to the list.

South Africa pacer Nandre Burger, who made his debut against India, has been moved from the uncapped list to the capped one.

What about the big players from Australia?

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, who has been tipped to create ripples in the auction room, will be available for IPL 2024 only from the first week of May, as per the BCCI intimation to the teams. Hazlewood, who played an integral role in Australia’s recent ODI World Cup win, will be away in March and April as the pacer and his wife are expecting their first child.

Hazlewood, who was released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore, has been bracketed in the top-of-the-line ₹2 crore base price category in the player auction to be held in Dubai on Tuesday. However, a report in ESPNCricinfo said that all the other Aussies players including World Cup hero Travis Head will be available for the entire duration of the IPL

Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who was released by RCB, and pacer Dushmantha Chameera, who was let go by Lucknow Super Giants, will be available for the duration of the IPL as they are not in the Test scheme of things of the Island nation.

The other Lankan players, who are part of the Test squad, will be available after the series against Bangladesh which ends on April 3, if they are bought in the auction.