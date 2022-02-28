'Left is always right': Pathan names 3 out-of-favour India fast bowlers who can compete for one place in T20 WC squad

Over the past couple of T20I series, India have inclined on testing their bench strength – especially among bowlers. The likes of Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, and Mohammed Siraj have played in series against West Indies and Sri Lanka in addition to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar, who have been first-team regulars over the past year.

On the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka last year, Team India travel with a fairly inexperienced squad due to a majority of first-team players preparing for the Test series in England. Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya was a part of the squad; however, since then, no left-arm quick has featured for India in the shortest format of the game.

Former Indian fast bowler Irfan Pathan – a left-armer himself – advocated for the presence of at least one left-arm quick in the T20 World Cup. Pathan also named three names who have the potential to be in the squad for the global tournament, which is scheduled to take place in Australia later this year.

"With all these names (the Indian bowlers already part of the squad), I just want to add another name -- that of a left-arm bowler, and that can be whoever performs in the IPL -- Khaleel Ahmed, Natarajan or Chetan Sakariya. I know Sakariya is a bit rusty at the moment, but if he performs in the IPL, he will be an option. Left is always right!" Pathan said on Star Sports.

Khaleel Ahmed had last appeared for India in November 2019 during a T20I against Bangladesh. Natarajan, meanwhile, had played last year for the side during the series against England; however, an injury ruled him out of the majority of the first phase of the Indian Premier League season in 2021 and he eventually fell down in the pecking order for international selection.

