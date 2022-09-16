Home / Cricket / Legends League Cricket: Full list of players featuring across all 4 squads participating in the tournament

Legends League Cricket: Full list of players featuring across all 4 squads participating in the tournament

cricket
Published on Sep 16, 2022 02:28 PM IST

Gujarat Giants, Manipal Tigers, India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings are the four teams who will be competing for the trophy from September 17 to October 5, 2022.

&nbsp;Muttiah Muralitharan (Manipal Tigers) and S Sreesanth (LNJ Bhilwara Kings) attend a press conference on the eve of Legends League Cricket match, in Kolkata, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.&nbsp;(PTI)
 Muttiah Muralitharan (Manipal Tigers) and S Sreesanth (LNJ Bhilwara Kings) attend a press conference on the eve of Legends League Cricket match, in Kolkata, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

A total of four teams are a part of the Legends League Cricket tournament being held in India. Gujarat Giants, Manipal Tigers, India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings are the four teams who will be competing for the trophy from September 17 to October 5, 2022, while India Maharajas and World Giants will be playing a Several legends of the game such as Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Jacques Kallis, Chris Gayle, Ross Taylor, Shane Watson, Dale Steyn, Muttiah Muralitharan, Mitchell Johnson are some of the big stars who will be seen in action in the tournament. The league will feature all female umpires in a first of its kind initiative in India.

The tournament will kick-start with an exhibition match on Friday between India Maharajas and World Giants in the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. India Maharajas will be led by Virender Sehwag while Jacques Kallis will captain the World Giants. The proceeds of the exhibition match will be given to Kapil Dev's Khushii Foundation, which supports girl child education.

Here are the Squads for the tournament

Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (C), Chris Gayle, Parthiv Patel, Ajantha Mendis, Manvinder Bisla, Lendl Simmons, Richard Levi, Mitchell McClenaghan, Stuart Binny, Kevin O'Brien, Ashok Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Chris Tremlett and Elton Chigumbura.

Manipal Tigers: Harbhajan Singh (C), Parvinder Awana, VRV Singh, Imran Tahir, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, Phil Mustard, Mohammad Kaif, Ryan Sidebottom, Lance Klusener, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Reetinder Sodhi, Corey Anderson and Daren Sammy.

India Capitals: Gautam Gambhir (C), Liam Plunkett, Rajat Bhatia, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, John Mooney, Ravi Bopara, Pravin Tambe, Denesh Ramdin, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Prosper Utseya, Ross Taylor, Jacques Kallis, Ajantha Mendis and Pankaj Singh.

Bhilwara Kings: Irfan Pathan (C), Yusuf Pathan, Nick Compton, Sreesanth, Shane Watson, Tim Bresnan, Owais Shah, Monty Panesar, Naman Ojha, William Porterfield, Fidel Edwards, Samit Patel, Matt Prior, Tino Best and Sudeep Tyagi.

Squads for the exhibition match at Eden Gardens on Friday, September 16

India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag (c), Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma, Reetinder Singh Sodhi

World Giants: Jacques Kallis (c), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Sanath Jayasuriya, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O’Brien, Denesh Ramdin (wk)

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
virender sehwag jacques kallis irfan pathan harbhajan singh gautam gambhir + 3 more
virender sehwag jacques kallis irfan pathan harbhajan singh gautam gambhir + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out