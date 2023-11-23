Legends League Cricket: India Capitals aiming to bounce back against Urbanrisers Hyderabad in their second game

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 23 (ANI): India Capitals will look to bounce back against Urbanrisers Hyderabad in their second match of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) season 2 on Thursday. HT Image

The defending champions, India Capitals narrowly missed out on victory in their opening game against Bhilwara Kings and will try to secure two crucial points in their first-ever clash against Urbanrisers Hyderabad at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

The game between India Capitals and Urbanrisers Hyderabad will be played on Thursday.

Speaking ahead of their second match, India Capitals' captain Gautam Gambhir said, "We played exceptionally well and had fun in the first game and we will aim to do the same in tomorrow's match. These matches are a good opportunity for veteran players to keep in touch with the sport we all love and I am sure, all of them are having a good time. We will make sure to entertain our fans the best we can, and win the next game."

In their previous match, the Capitals went down to Bhilwara Kings in a closely contested match. In-form captain, Gautam Gambhir scored a blistering knock of 63 runs in just 35 balls in the match and was ably supported by Kirk Edwards (59 of 31 balls), Ben Dunk (37 of 16 balls) and Ashley Nurse (34 of 20 balls) whose big hits helped the side to post a 200 total. Unfortunately, the Capitals couldn't defend the big total. Lankan left-arm seamer, Isuru Udana and South African pacer, Rusty Theron shone with the ball taking three and two wickets respectively.

On the other hand, one out of the two new franchisees included in LLC this year, Urbanrisers Hyderabad won their first match against Southern Superstars. Former Indian batter, Suresh Raina-led Urbanrisers will look to maintain their winning momentum and will rely on big names like Dwayne Smith, Martin Guptill, and Stuart Binny to perform against India Capitals. (ANI)

Catch all the Latest cricket news, and Live score related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs