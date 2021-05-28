'Let’s add free ball for bowlers': Ashwin, Manjrekar and Dasgupta have interesting discussion on rule changes in cricket

Limited-overs cricket has a seen a lot of changes in the past decade. With the advent of T20 cricket, ICC has brought in several changes in the rules to make the game more exciting. However, some of the rule changes have been argued to be in the advantage of the batsmen. Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar recently talked about some changes he would like to propose in an article for Hindustan Times.

Manjrekar suggested the removal of ‘Free Hit and ‘Leg Byes’ in the article titled ‘Toss out free hit, remove leg byes’. Manjrekar posted on Twitter regarding his take on rule changes and asked for suggestions from Twitterati.

“Hi guys, tell me what you think about some aspects of the game mentioned in this column that have me peeved a little bit. Also, let me know what rule changes you would make to better your viewing experience. Will retweet the interesting ones,” Manjrekar said on Twitter.

Manjrekar got a reply from India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who suggested that Free Hit is a ‘great marketing tool’. However, he wanted to add another rule, which would of a Free Ball. So what is a Free ball suggested by Ashwin? He explains in his reply:-

“Come on @sanjaymanjrekar, free hit is a great marketing tool and has captured the imagination of all the fans. Let’s add a free ball for the bowlers every time a batter leaves the non strikers end early, a wicket of that ball will reduce 10 runs of the bowlers analysis and total,” Ashwin wrote.

“Remember: “you are supposed to leave the crease only after the ball leaves the hand,” Ashwin continued.

The 32-year-old off-spinner received a supporter in former India batsman Deep Dasgupta, who said, “Couldn't agree more. Alternately, a 'free- ball' would be a dot ball but if a wicket falls, that stands.”

Ashwin replied Dasgupta, suggesting that parity needs to be restored between bat and ball.

"The judgement can be discussed!! But the intent to restore parity must be there. I love the intent from you," wrote Ashwin.