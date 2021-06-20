'Let's not worry too much': 'Weather man' Karthik posts scenes from Rose Bowl ahead of start of Day 3 of WTC final

The fickle English weather has been a thorn in the eyes of this World Test Championship final. After Day 1 was washed out and Day 2 ended early because of bad light, all the attention is on Day 3, which is considered to be the most crucial day of a Test match final. With there being forecast of rain, people would hope for the showers to stay away as India resume their innings on 146/3.

India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, who is in England for commentary duties and is doing a pretty good job, provided fans an early view of how the Rose Bowl was holding up. Karthik uploaded a picture on Twitter three and a half hours before the start of the match, which does not make for good viewing. The pitch was covered with the hover cover and so were the sides. The Super Sopper was out at work as well and there seemed to be a decent amount of rain.

The overall forecast for Sunday isn't ideal for cricket but good enough for the action to take place smoothly. Sunday is expected to remain mostly cloudy, but with chances of rain. So even though there are chances of precipitation, it would be nothing more than just passing showers. On Saturday, Karthik had shared a bright and sunny picture of the Rose Bowl, but by the time it was match time, things had turned overcast. So, there are all the more reasons to believe that the weather can get better as things progress.

As of right now, there should be no delay in start of play. When the Indian batsmen, who batted admirably on Day 2 against New Zealand pacers, walk out to bat, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane would be expected to continue doing the good work and lead India towards a good first-innings total. With Rahane and Kohli having already stitched a 58-run partnership, they have a chance to bat New Zealand out of the game.

