‘Life’s lessons explained to a 15-year old me,’ Virat Kohli shares inspirational tweet on his 31st birthday

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:47 IST

When India won the U19 World Cup in 2008, it looked like Virat Kohli was destined to be a stalwart in Indian cricket. There have been many who have promised and there have been only few who have kept their promise. Virat belongs to the latter category as he has not only managed to fulfill his promise but has exceeded all expectations. Virat is already a great player and is destined to become one of the greatest with his century-making exploits.

Kohli is celebrating his 31st birthday on November 5 and he looked back on his younger self when he wrote a note on Twitter. Virat shared a post on Twitter where he tried to explain his journey and some life lessons to a younger Kohli.

‘My journey and life’s lessons explained to a 15-year old me. Well, I tried my best writing this down. Do give it a read,’ Virat said while captioning the tweet.

My journey and life's lessons explained to a 15-year old me. Well, I tried my best writing this down. Do give it a read. 😊 #NoteToSelf pic.twitter.com/qwoEiknBvA — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 5, 2019

Five-time ICC Umpire Of The Year Simon Taufel lavished praise on Virat in his new book.

“On the captaincy front, I’ve seen Virat Kohli at close quarters for more than ten years at the elite level. He is sometimes a passionate and combative person who can occasionally get emotionally hijacked. Virat now appears to be very much self-aware of who he is and how these character traits can affect his game, and he can adjust when he needs to,” Taufel, considered to be the best umpire in the world during the time he officiated (1999-2012), writes in “Finding The Gaps” (Pan) in a chapter titled “Leading with integrity and values”.

Kohli “is comfortable in his own skin, and this allows him to be a more authentic leader because he is being the best version of himself,” Taufel writes, adding: “Others who stand by you want your character as a leader to be stable and consistent so that they know what to expect and how you will respond.”