Virat Kohli Birthday Special: A look at Kohli’s 2008 U-19 teammates - Where are they now

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 11:11 IST

When it comes to India skipper Virat Kohli’s cricketing journey, the 2008 U-19 World Cup holds a special position as it was the tournament that started it all for the run-machine. Kohli led the team by example as India defeated South Africa by 12 runs (D/L Method) to clinch the title in Kuala Lumpur.

Kohli was fast-tracked into the national team after this famous win and the rest as they say is history. However, not all members of that squad were able to make it big. While some are still looking to find a way into the Indian cricket team, others have quit cricket to pursue other professions.

On the occasion of Virat Kohli’s 31st birthday, here’s a look at what the other members of the 2008 U-19 World Cup winning team are doing at present:

Ravindra Jadeja

46 Tests, 156 ODIs and 44 T20Is – Jadeja has been the most successful member of that side after Virat Kohli. Currently, he is a regular in the Test team and almost took India to victory in the semi-final of the 2019 Cricket World Cup. When it comes to the IPL, he has played for Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions, Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Rajasthan Royals and has won two trophies for CSK.

Ajitesh Argal

Argal, who won the Man of the Match award in World Cup final for taking 2 wickets for 7 runs in his 5 overs, doesn’t play cricket anymore. He works as an Income Tax department inspector in Vadodara.

Napoleon Einstein

The cricketer, who was in the news for his unusual name, was selected by Chennai Super Kings for the 2008 edition of the Indian Premier League. However, there is not much information on him and some reports suggest that that the right-handed batsman does not play professional cricket anymore.

Shreevats Goswami

The wicketkeeper batsman, who scored 152 in the 2008 U-19 World Cup, went on to represent Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. In the domestic scene, he is representing Bengal and is one of their star performers.

Perry Goyal

Goyal did not play in a single World Cup match and after the tournament, the wicketkeeper batsman left cricket for a career in management. Currently, he is a director in a company called RSG Properties.

Iqbal Abdulla

Abdulla was one of India’s best bowlers in the tournament as he ended up taking 10 wickets at an average of 13. A regular in the Mumbai Ranji team, Abdullah moved to Kerala in 2016. In the Indian Premier League, he has represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Siddarth Kaul

With 3 ODIs and 2 T20Is in the kitty, the talented pacer from Punjab is still trying to make his way into the side. He has been a strong performer for Punjab in the domestic circuit and in IPL, he has played for Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Taruwar Kohli

Taruwar Kohli played for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League and in the second edition, he joined Kings XI Punjab. While playing for his state Punjab, he scored a triple hundred in the Ranji Trophy semi-final match against Jharkhand in the 2012-13 season. In 2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Kohli represented Mizoram and he was the leading run-scorer (373) and leading wicket-taker (8) for his side.

Abhinav Mukund

Mukund is an established cricketer when it comes to the domestic circuit and he has been a top run-scorer for Tamil Nadu, South Zone, India A, and Rest of India. Mukund was also a part of the Indian Test team that toured West Indies and England in 2011 but was dropped from the team due to lack of runs. In 2017, he made his comeback in the Indian side and made a gritty 81 against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Manish Pandey

Although Pandey did not have a good outing in the 2008 U-19 World Cup, he has played 23 ODIs and 31 T20Is for the Indian team. In the IPL, he played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Pune Warriors, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. For RCB, he became the first Indian batsman to score a century in IPL and he then guided KKR to the title in the 2014 edition.

Pradeep Sangwan

Sangwan, who held the distinction of being the only Indian to have a five-wicket haul in the tournament, was a part of Delhi Ranji team and also played for Delhi Daredevils, Gujarat Lions, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians in IPL. He was banned for 18 months for using drugs during the 2013 edition.

Duvvarapu Siva Kumar

The bowling all-rounder still represents Andhra Pradesh in the domestic cricket circuit. The 28-year old has scored 1061 runs and has taken 133 wickets in 42 first-class matches for his state team.

Tanmay Srivastava

Srivastava was India’s best performer with the bat in the 2008 U-19 World Cup with 262 runs at an average of 52. However, despite the promise he showed early in the career, he was unable to make it big at the top level. At present, he is one of the batting mainstays for the Uttar Pradesh side.

Saurabh Tiwary

Tiwary managed to play 3 ODIs for the Indian cricket team. He was picked up by Mumbai Indians team in 2010 IPL and went on to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils, and Rising Pune Supergiants. Tiwary continues to play for his state team Jharkhand in domestic cricket.