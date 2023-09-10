Lineups, weather, H2H record and win probability: All you need to know for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 clash

In the Super 4 stage of the 2023 Asia Cup, Team India is preparing for an eagerly-awaited showdown with Pakistan this Sunday. These two sides previously met in the group stage, but the match ended in a no result due to rain washing out the entire second innings in Pallekele. In the initial stages, the Pakistan pacers created quite a stir in the Indian top-order. However, Hardik Pandya's 87 and Ishan Kishan's counter-attacking 82 played a crucial role in rescuing the team from early trouble, eventually propelling them to a total of 266. Among Pakistan's bowlers, star pacer Shaheen Afridi delivered an exceptional performance, achieving remarkable figures of 4/35.

Pakistan Babar Azam tosses the coin, watched by Indian captain Rohit Sharma before the start Asia Cup 2023 match at Pallekele(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As both teams face each other once again in the ongoing Asia Cup, let's explore the key things you need to know:

Team lineups

Following a trend similar to all of their previous matches in the Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan announced their playing eleven on the eve of the game. The team opted to maintain the same lineup that featured in their initial Super 4 match against Bangladesh, fielding four pacers as they prepare to face India on Sunday.

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the other hand, India is confronted with a crucial playing XI dilemma as KL Rahul rejoined the squad earlier this week. With Ishan Kishan performing exceptionally well, making a decision for Rohit Sharma and his team becomes quite challenging. Rahul is considered the preferred wicketkeeper-batter for the upcoming World Cup, but sidelining Ishan, who is in excellent form, is viewed by many as unjust.

India probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Who has a better chance of winning?

In their previous encounter, the Indian top-order struggled against Pakistan's formidable pace-bowling trio. Rohit Sharma made a positive start in his innings, but after a rain break, he appeared to become more cautious and uncomfortable against Shaheen Afridi. Virat Kohli also fell victim to Shaheen's brilliance as India found themselves in a precarious position at 66/4 before the partnership between Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan rescued them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Once again, overcast conditions are expected – this time in Colombo – and if Pakistan bowl first, it could pose challenges for India. However, it's crucial for the Indian batsmen to not adopt an overly defensive approach against the Pakistan pace trio.

While India's bowlers didn't have an opportunity to defend the target in the previous game, Mohammed Siraj appeared a bit rusty during the team's second match against Nepal. With Jasprit Bumrah returning to the format after more than a year, Pakistan may believe they have a better chance of defeating their arch-rivals.

Head to head record in Asia Cup

India and Pakistan have met each other 18 times in the continental tournament. In these matchups, India have secured victory in 9 games, while Pakistan emerged triumphant on 6 instances, with 3 matches concluding without a definite result.

Will weather play spoilsport again?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Colombo saw a sunny Sunday morning as preparations for the blockbuser clash match between the two teams continued at the R Premadasa Stadium, scheduled for later in the afternoon. However, there is a notable likelihood of rain, with AccuWeather forecasting an 80 percent chance of precipitation from 5 pm, primarily due to the expected high humidity of around 78 percent.

But here's something to cheer you up - the weather forecast was similar for Saturday as well but the conditions ultimately remained dry, as there were no ominous clouds near the Premadasa Stadium throughout the second Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

What happens to India's chances if there's a result?

If India win against Pakistan on Sunday, they will gain two points; of course, their position in the table will depend on the margin with which they won. However, if India lose, they will require a win in both of their remaining matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh next week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If the play across two days doesn't deliver a result, both teams will share a point each. India would still likely require a win in both matches as Pakistan will then have 3 points, and Sri Lanka have already won a match against Bangladesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON