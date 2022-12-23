Lionel Messi's unexpected gesture for BCCI and Jay Shah; Pragyan Ojha shares million-dollar photo

Argentina superstar footballer Lionel Messi has got his fan base across the globe. His fan base includes some of the most famous personalities of the world who are stars at some level in themselves. Messi's fame has shot through the roof ever since he led Argentina to title victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France.

On Friday, Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) secretary Jay Shah received a signed jersey by Argentina World Cup-winning captain Messi. Taking to Instagram, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha shared a photo of himself and Shah holding the gifted jersey. Ojha's post soon got viral on the social media platform.

"#GOAT sends his best wishes & signed match jersey for jay bhai! What a humble personality. Hopefully I will get one for myself…. Soon," posted Ojha.

Earlier, Shah had congratulated Argentina for winning their third World Cup title in the history of the tournament. Taking to Twitter on Sunday (date of World Cup final), Shah had posted "What an incredible game of football! Both teams played extraordinarily well but congratulations to Argentina for winning their 3rd #FIFAWorldCup! A well-deserved victory".

With the title victory, Messi had fulfilled his dream of winning the World Cup Trophy which had eluded him thus far in his career. The 35-year-old had a terrific run in the tournament as scored seven goals and performed three assists and was awarded the Golden Ball for his all-round performance. The Argentina forward became the first player in the history of the tournament to have won two Golden Ball awards having clinched it earlier in 2014 World Cup as well. Messi also got several world records registered in his name with his appearnace in the final. With 26 appearnces in total in World Cup matches, he became the footballer with most apperances in the tournament. By playing in the final, Messi also surpassed Italian legend Paolo Maldini's world record of playing the most minutes in FIFA World Cup history.

