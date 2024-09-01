Litton Das smashes record-breaking century as rescue act at 26/6 pulls Bangladesh back in hunt for series sweep vs PAK

Litton Das delivered one of his finest Test innings on Sunday as he revived Bangladesh in the 2nd Test against Pakistan. With Bangladesh reeling at 26/6 within 12 overs, the visitors were staring down the barrel on one of their worst-ever collapses in Test history. However, Litton's remarkable composure and grit at the crease turned the tide in their favour, as he crafted a masterful century to keep Bangladesh alive in the match. Bangladesh's Litton Das celebrates scoring 138 runs as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the third day of the second and last Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 1, 2024. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)(AFP)

Facing relentless pressure from Pakistan's pacers, particularly Khurram Shahzad, who had wreaked havoc in the morning session, Litton displayed exceptional resilience. Teaming up with Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton began to rebuild the innings when Bangladesh's situation looked hopeless.

The duo formed a crucial partnership, adding 165 runs in nearly 40 overs, meticulously chipping away at Pakistan's lead. Their partnership was not just about survival; it was a calculated counter-attack, with both batters finding boundaries at regular intervals, unsettling the home team’s bowlers.

Litton's century, his fourth in Test cricket and second against Pakistan, came off 171 balls. He reached the milestone with a boundary against Abrar Ahmed in the 65th over, erasing the deficit in the first innings. Even after Mehidy's dismissal for 78, Litton continued to battle, carefully shepherding the tail to close the gap between the two teams further.

Watch Litton's century:

Litton was eventually dismissed for a brilliant 138 off 228 balls, which included 13 fours and four sixes. His was the ninth wicket of the innings.

Hasan Mahmud also played a significant supporting role, facing 51 deliveries following the departure of Hasan and providing Litton the stability to reach his century. In a game that seemed lost, Litton Das’s heroic century not only rescued Bangladesh but put them in a strong spot at the end of the day, as Pakistan faced a double setback when they returned to bat.

Pakistan in trouble

After Bangladesh posted 262 – trailing only by 12 runs – Pakistan lost Abdullah Shafique merely on 3, and nightwatchman Khurram Shehzad departed for a duck. The side ended the day at 9/2, leading by 21 runs. Bangladesh have already won the first Test by 10 wickets, which was their first-ever Test victory against the side.