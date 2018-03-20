Live cricket score, ICC World Cup 2018 qualifiers Super Six, Afghanistan vs UAE: UAE 177 all out

The Afghanistan cricket team take on UAE in an ICC World Cup 2018 qualifiers Super Six match in what is a must-win game for the former. UAE have gained ODI status but no longer have a chance of qualifying for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. For Afghanistan, who were only recently granted Test nation status along with Ireland, they must win today’s game as well as their remaining group games, then hope that other results go their way in order to stand a chance of being a part of the tournament. Follow live cricket score of Afghanistan vs UAE, ICC World Cup 2018 qualifiers Super Six, here.

If you are unable to see full cricket score of Afghanistan vs UAE, click here.