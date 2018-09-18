Live cricket score, India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2018: Rohit Sharma & boys start campaign

Live Updates: A formidable India will be aiming to make short work of minnows Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opener on Tuesday before getting battle-ready for their much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Wednesday. The match against Hong Kong will be an ‘appetiser’ before cricket junkies are treated to a lavish spread of main course which will be the Indo-Pak rivalry. Even without regular skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian side, led by Rohit Sharma, is an intimidating one in the limited-overs format. Although Rohit and his colleagues won’t want to take Hong Kong lightly, in reality the match will only be a pre-cursor or a glorified dress rehearsal before they take on an in-form Pakistan the very next day.

16:19 hrs IST Spots available in the side Head coach Ravi Shastri believes there are spots available in this Indian side and it is upto the players to grab this opportunity and nail down their names for the different positions.



