Live cricket score, Nepal vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 7th place playoff: NEP 6/2

Get live cricket score of Nepal vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 7th place playoff, Kwekwe. Nepal cricket team faces Netherlands cricket team in a seventh place play-off at the ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018

cricket Updated: Mar 17, 2018 13:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Get live cricket score of Nepal vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 7th place playoff, Kwekwe. Nepal cricket team takes on Netherlands cricket team in a seventh place play-off at the ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018
Get live cricket score of Nepal vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 7th place playoff, Kwekwe. Nepal cricket team takes on Netherlands cricket team in a seventh place play-off at the ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018(ICC)

Nepal cricket team, which recently got ODI status, will face Netherlands cricket team in a seventh place play-off in Kwekwe on Saturday. Nepal defeated Papua New Guinea to get the ODI status. Their captain Paras Khadka said it was big moment for their country. After Afghanistan, Nepal are taking quick strides in terms of developments, and their junior team scored a confidence-boosting victory over the India U-19 side last year. Get live cricket score of Nepal vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 7th place playoff, here.

If you can’t see full cricket score of Nepal vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 7th place playoff, click here.

