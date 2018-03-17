Live cricket score, Nepal vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 7th place playoff: NEP 6/2

Nepal cricket team, which recently got ODI status, will face Netherlands cricket team in a seventh place play-off in Kwekwe on Saturday. Nepal defeated Papua New Guinea to get the ODI status. Their captain Paras Khadka said it was big moment for their country. After Afghanistan, Nepal are taking quick strides in terms of developments, and their junior team scored a confidence-boosting victory over the India U-19 side last year. Get live cricket score of Nepal vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 7th place playoff, here.

