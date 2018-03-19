Live cricket score, Zimbabwe vs West Indies, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 Super Six: ZIM 40/2

The Zimbabwe cricket team remain unbeaten in all of their ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 matches thus far and they will look to continue this good run of form when they take on the West Indies cricket team in a Super Six match in Harare on Monday. A win for the home side would all but ensure their passage into the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and leave West Indies staring at the possibility of not being a part of the tournament. The Windies cannot afford another slip-up after suffering a loss to Afghanistan in their previous game. Follow live cricket score of Zimbabwe vs West Indies, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 Super Six here.

