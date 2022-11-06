Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Door open for PAK, BAN after SA's stunning loss to Netherlands

PAK vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: South Africa's stunning loss to the Netherlands has made the equation simple for Pakistan and Bangladesh - win this match and go through to the semi-finals. Pakistan's net run rate is higher than South Africa's now and this means that if no result is possible in this match, Pakistan will go through on NRR. India, meanwhile, have qualified to the semis after South Africa's loss. The Super 12 stage has been a humdinger and it is drawing to an exciting conclusion.

