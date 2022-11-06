Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Door open for PAK, BAN after SA's stunning loss to Netherlands
Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score: The winner of this match will qualify for the semi-finals after South Africa's stunning loss to the Netherlands earlier. Follow live score and updates of PAK vs BAN Super 12 match from the Adelaide Oval here.
PAK vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: South Africa's stunning loss to the Netherlands has made the equation simple for Pakistan and Bangladesh - win this match and go through to the semi-finals. Pakistan's net run rate is higher than South Africa's now and this means that if no result is possible in this match, Pakistan will go through on NRR. India, meanwhile, have qualified to the semis after South Africa's loss. The Super 12 stage has been a humdinger and it is drawing to an exciting conclusion.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Nov 06, 2022 09:00 AM IST
PAK vs BAN Live Score: A virtual quarter-final
So, it is confirmed that a spot is vacant in Group 1 for the semi-finals. South Africa sit there for now but the winner of this match will pass the Proteas on points. If there is a no result today, which won't happen, Pakistan will qualify because South Africa's NRR has dipped below theirs.
-
Nov 06, 2022 08:49 AM IST
PAK vs BAN T20 World Cup Live: South Africa lose, India through, Pakistan need a win!
The Netherlands have defeated South Africa by 13 runs! Absolutely brilliant work from the Dutch and South Africa, who seemed to be the most comfortable team in this group, are now on the brink of getting knocked out. It is confirmed now, Pakistan only need to beat Bangladesh to go through, as simple as that.
-
Nov 06, 2022 08:35 AM IST
T20 World Cup 2022 Live: Drama at the Adelaide Oval
Well with what is happening in the match between South Africa and Netherlands it is hard to think about anything else really. They have lost Heinrich Klaasen, possibly their last hope of running this target down, and South Africa are now down to their last three wickets. It is Maharaj and Rabada in the middle! Nightmare for the Proteas. Remember, if South Africa lose this and Pakistan beat Bangladesh, the Proteas are out, Pakistan are through. India, meanwhile, qualify automatically if Netherlands win today. Extraordinary, the Netherlands have been sensational in this tournament.
-
Nov 06, 2022 08:25 AM IST
PAK vs BAN Live Score: Oh South Africa!
This could actually happen, the match between India and Zimbabwe could become a dead rubber because it is just going from bad to worse for South Africa. They are chasing a target of 159 and are now down to 113/6. David Miller is one of two players to have fallen in the 16th over.
-
Nov 06, 2022 08:24 AM IST
PAK vs BAN T20 World Cup Live: Bangladesh full squad
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Nasum Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain
-
Nov 06, 2022 08:18 AM IST
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live score: Pakistan full squad
Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali
-
Nov 06, 2022 08:08 AM IST
T20 World Cup 2022 Live: South Africa vs Netherlands
Now the most obvious way for Pakistan seemed to be to hope that India lose after they beat Bangladesh. However, South Africa are having a pretty difficult time chasing down a target of 159 against the Netherlands. If they do end up losing this match, Pakistan might just replace them on the Group 2 table if they beat Bangladesh and go through witho
-
Nov 06, 2022 08:01 AM IST
PAK vs BAN Live Score: Hello and welcome!
We are into the final chapter of Pakistan's mission impossible, well mission improbable to be more precise but that doesn't have the same ring to it, does it? Pakistan have to beat Bangladesh today, preferably by a big margin, and then hope that Zimbabwe stun tournament favourites India. If Pakistan win by an absurdly huge margin, it could cause India some headache about having to win in a specific manner to make sure their net run rate remains above that of their arch-rivals'. There is cricket and mathematics on offer today and a place in the semi-finals at stake. Let's dip into it.