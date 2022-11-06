Home / Cricket / Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Door open for PAK, BAN after SA's stunning loss to Netherlands
Live

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Door open for PAK, BAN after SA's stunning loss to Netherlands

cricket
Updated on Nov 06, 2022 09:06 AM IST

Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score: The winner of this match will qualify for the semi-finals after South Africa's stunning loss to the Netherlands earlier. Follow live score and updates of PAK vs BAN Super 12 match from the Adelaide Oval here.

PAK vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan's fate will be sealed today
PAK vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan's fate will be sealed today(Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk

PAK vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: South Africa's stunning loss to the Netherlands has made the equation simple for Pakistan and Bangladesh - win this match and go through to the semi-finals. Pakistan's net run rate is higher than South Africa's now and this means that if no result is possible in this match, Pakistan will go through on NRR. India, meanwhile, have qualified to the semis after South Africa's loss. The Super 12 stage has been a humdinger and it is drawing to an exciting conclusion. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 06, 2022 09:00 AM IST

    PAK vs BAN Live Score: A virtual quarter-final

    So, it is confirmed that a spot is vacant in Group 1 for the semi-finals. South Africa sit there for now but the winner of this match will pass the Proteas on points. If there is a no result today, which won't happen, Pakistan will qualify because South Africa's NRR has dipped below theirs. 

  • Nov 06, 2022 08:49 AM IST

    PAK vs BAN T20 World Cup Live: South Africa lose, India through, Pakistan need a win!

    The Netherlands have defeated South Africa by 13 runs! Absolutely brilliant work from the Dutch and South Africa, who seemed to be the most comfortable team in this group, are now on the brink of getting knocked out. It is confirmed now, Pakistan only need to beat Bangladesh to go through, as simple as that.  

  • Nov 06, 2022 08:35 AM IST

    T20 World Cup 2022 Live: Drama at the Adelaide Oval

    Well with what is happening in the match between South Africa and Netherlands it is hard to think about anything else really. They have lost Heinrich Klaasen, possibly their last hope of running this target down, and South Africa are now down to their last three wickets. It is Maharaj and Rabada in the middle! Nightmare for the Proteas. Remember, if South Africa lose this and Pakistan beat Bangladesh, the Proteas are out, Pakistan are through. India, meanwhile, qualify automatically if Netherlands win today. Extraordinary, the Netherlands have been sensational in this tournament. 

  • Nov 06, 2022 08:25 AM IST

    PAK vs BAN Live Score: Oh South Africa!

    This could actually happen, the match between India and Zimbabwe could become a dead rubber because it is just going from bad to worse for South Africa. They are chasing a target of 159 and are now down to 113/6. David Miller is one of two players to have fallen in the 16th over.

  • Nov 06, 2022 08:24 AM IST

    PAK vs BAN T20 World Cup Live: Bangladesh full squad

    Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Nasum Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain

  • Nov 06, 2022 08:18 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live score: Pakistan full squad

    Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali

  • Nov 06, 2022 08:08 AM IST

    T20 World Cup 2022 Live: South Africa vs Netherlands 

    Now the most obvious way for Pakistan seemed to be to hope that India lose after they beat Bangladesh. However, South Africa are having a pretty difficult time chasing down a target of 159 against the Netherlands. If they do end up losing this match, Pakistan might just replace them on the Group 2 table if they beat Bangladesh and go through witho

  • Nov 06, 2022 08:01 AM IST

    PAK vs BAN Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    We are into the final chapter of Pakistan's mission impossible, well mission improbable to be more precise but that doesn't have the same ring to it, does it? Pakistan have to beat Bangladesh today, preferably by a big margin, and then hope that Zimbabwe stun tournament favourites India. If Pakistan win by an absurdly huge margin, it could cause India some headache about having to win in a specific manner to make sure their net run rate remains above that of their arch-rivals'. There is cricket and mathematics on offer today and a place in the semi-finals at stake. Let's dip into it. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup

T20 World Cup points table: Advantage Pakistan as India qualify for semis

cricket
Published on Nov 06, 2022 08:52 AM IST

Second-placed South Africa were outplayed by the already-eliminated Netherlands side in match No.40 of the ICC World T20 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. Rohit Sharma-led Team India has qualified for the semi-final stage of the T20 World Cup.

India's Rohit Sharma gestures as he talks to umpire Rod Tucker after the ball hit a TV camera (AP)
India's Rohit Sharma gestures as he talks to umpire Rod Tucker after the ball hit a TV camera (AP)

Sri Lanka star arrested in Sydney over alleged sexual assault amid T20 World Cup

cricket
Updated on Nov 06, 2022 08:35 AM IST

The Sri Lanka cricketer has been reportedly taken into custody by the Sydney police amid the 2022 edition of the ICC World T20 on Sunday.

Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka reacts as he walks off the field(AP)
Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka reacts as he walks off the field(AP)

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live, T20 World Cup 2022: Virtual quarter-final coming up

cricket
Updated on Nov 06, 2022 09:04 AM IST

Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score: The winner of this match will qualify for the semi-finals after South Africa's stunning loss to the Netherlands earlier. Follow live score and updates of PAK vs BAN Super 12 match from the Adelaide Oval here.

PAK vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan's fate will be sealed today(Getty Images)
PAK vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan's fate will be sealed today(Getty Images)

‘If people are openly saying they won’t run me out, I'll take advantage': Ashwin

cricket
Published on Nov 06, 2022 07:39 AM IST

Ahead of India's all-important T20 World Cup Super 12 fixture against Zimbabwe in Melbourne, Ashwin said he is glad to know that other teams won't run him out for backing up at the non-striker's end and from now on, he would use that to his advantage.

Ashwin has been a vocal advocate for running out batters at the non-striker's end if they back up too far(AFP)
Ashwin has been a vocal advocate for running out batters at the non-striker's end if they back up too far(AFP)

Who between ENG, NZ will face India if Rohit and Co. qualify for T20WC semis

cricket
Published on Nov 06, 2022 07:27 AM IST

The Rohit Sharma-led side now stands on the verge of making the semi-finals as they take on Zimbabwe in their final group game. But which team will India face in the semis if they win in Melbourne on Sunday?

England; India; New Zealand
England; India; New Zealand

Sehwag's never-heard-before story on Kohli: ‘Hum Delhi ke liye khel rahe the…’

cricket
Updated on Nov 06, 2022 07:17 AM IST

Virender Sehwag has narrated a story that has never been heard before on watching a young Virat Kohli bat for Delhi.

Virender Sehwag; Virat Kohli(File/HT)
Virender Sehwag; Virat Kohli(File/HT)

'If you depend on Ashwin at No.8 what does it tell about your top-7?': Gavaskar

cricket
Updated on Nov 06, 2022 07:36 AM IST

Ahead of the match against Zimbabwe, Gavaskar has questioned the logic behind putting faith in Ashwin as a No.8 batter in a 20-over game rather than picking an out-and-out bowler in Chahal, who is a wicket-taking option.

Sunil Gavaskar; R Ashwin
Sunil Gavaskar; R Ashwin

South Africa vs Netherlands Highlights, T20 WC: SA all but out of semifinals

cricket
Updated on Nov 06, 2022 04:33 AM IST

South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands have set a target of 159 runs vs South Africa, on Sunday. Follow Live Score and updates for the Group 2 tie between South Africa and Netherlands at the Adelaide Oval.

SA vs NED Highlights: South Africa lose to Netherlands in their T20 World Cup 2022 match, in Adelaide.(AP)
SA vs NED Highlights: South Africa lose to Netherlands in their T20 World Cup 2022 match, in Adelaide.(AP)

Relaxed mind behind Kohli's resurgence, feels childhood coach

cricket
Published on Nov 05, 2022 09:45 PM IST

Rajkumar Sharma believes his ward is in good mental space and is peaking at the right time

India's Virat Kohli raises his bat after completing his fifty during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 match against Bangladesh, at Adelaide Oval(ANI)
India's Virat Kohli raises his bat after completing his fifty during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 match against Bangladesh, at Adelaide Oval(ANI)

Sarfaraz, Kotian steer Mumbai to maiden Mushtaq Ali Trophy title

cricket
Published on Nov 05, 2022 09:40 PM IST

Domestic giants beat Himachal Pradesh by three wickets in a thrilling low-scoring final of the national T20 tournament at the Eden Gardens

Mumbai team lift maiden Mushtaq Ali Trophy title
Mumbai team lift maiden Mushtaq Ali Trophy title

Anjali, Tanuja shine in Railways’ women’s T20 trophy triumph

cricket
Published on Nov 05, 2022 09:03 PM IST

Favourites Railways defeated Bengal by six wickets in Bengaluru to win the title for the 11th time in 13 editions.

Railways win in Senior Women's T20 Trophy(Twitter/BCCI Women)
Railways win in Senior Women's T20 Trophy(Twitter/BCCI Women)

T20 World Cup: England seal nervy win over Sri Lanka, oust Australia

cricket
Published on Nov 05, 2022 08:39 PM IST

The result sent England and Group 1 toppers New Zealand through while Australia, who also finished with seven points for a three-way tie, were edged out due to inferior net run rate.

Ben Stokes (L) with Chris Woakes after the win(AAP Image via REUTERS)
Ben Stokes (L) with Chris Woakes after the win(AAP Image via REUTERS)

PAK fans draw mind-boggling 1992 ODI World Cup similarity to keep SF hopes alive

cricket
Published on Nov 05, 2022 08:34 PM IST

Pakistan fans have drawn hope from a mind-boggling fact that went viral moments after Australia were eliminated from the World Cup.

Pakistan's Captain Babar Azam (C) looks on during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022
Pakistan's Captain Babar Azam (C) looks on during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022

Virat Kohli given unique mural tribute with 5000 red balls on b'day; See picture

cricket
Published on Nov 05, 2022 08:27 PM IST

20ft-by-20ft mural of Kohli’s face was made by using 5000 red cricket balls.

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma(PUMA)
Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma(PUMA)

Watch: Twitter goes crazy over ‘awkward’ Hales-Morgan face-off at T20 World Cup

cricket
Published on Nov 05, 2022 08:06 PM IST

Twitter is having a field day over an ‘awkward' Alex Hales interview, which also had former England captain Eoin Morgan standing beside him.

From left: Eoin Morgan, Alex Hales, and Ian Ward(Twitter)
From left: Eoin Morgan, Alex Hales, and Ian Ward(Twitter)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out