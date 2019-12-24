e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
Home / Cricket / Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp turns cricket’s Faf Du Plessis into fan

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp turns cricket’s Faf Du Plessis into fan

Du Plessis was having dinner with Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi in a Cape Town restaurant in November when Klopp, on a private visit to South Africa, walked in.

cricket Updated: Dec 24, 2019 21:20 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Centurion
South Africa's Faf du Plessis hits a shot.
South Africa's Faf du Plessis hits a shot.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

South African cricket captain Faf du Plessis said on Tuesday that a chance meeting with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had turned him into a fan.

Du Plessis was having dinner with Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi in a Cape Town restaurant in November when Klopp, on a private visit to South Africa, walked in.

Kolisi has been a long-time Liverpool fan and Du Plessis posted a picture on both Instagram and Twitter showing the two captains and Klopp, commenting that Kolisi had a “man-crush moment”.

Klopp recognised Kolisi after watching the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup final in Japan some 10 days earlier and came across to congratulate him.

“Did he recognise you?” asked a journalist at Du Plessis’ press conference ahead of the first Test against England, starting on Thursday. “No,” admitted the cricket captain to laughter. “But he said he watches cricket. The Liverpool guys watched the Cricket World Cup and saw how well England did.”

Du Plessis said he had never become a close follower of football but said meeting Klopp had changed that. “For someone to be that famous, he is a great guy and that’s what I believe real leadership is about. It’s about connecting with people, having great relationships with people, so I became a massive fan.”

tags
top news
From Amit Shah, an appeal to Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan on NPR
From Amit Shah, an appeal to Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan on NPR
‘PM Modi was right, no discussion on NRC right now’: Amit Shah
‘PM Modi was right, no discussion on NRC right now’: Amit Shah
Railways’ reform starts from the top, Centre halves 8-member railway board
Railways’ reform starts from the top, Centre halves 8-member railway board
‘Trolls lose anyway’: Aaditya Thackeray to Sena workers after man tonsured
‘Trolls lose anyway’: Aaditya Thackeray to Sena workers after man tonsured
A merry, merry fast Christmas: SUV hits 291 kmph with festive tree on roof
A merry, merry fast Christmas: SUV hits 291 kmph with festive tree on roof
School teacher dons anatomy bodysuit to make learning fun
School teacher dons anatomy bodysuit to make learning fun
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA slogans as Fadnavis supports Citizenship law in WB
Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA slogans as Fadnavis supports Citizenship law in WB
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news