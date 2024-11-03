Mumbai [India], : Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday reflected on Team India's 3-0 series defeat against New Zealand at home and said that it is a "tough pill to swallow." "Losing 3-0 at home is a tough pill to swallow": Tendulkar on India's series defeat against Kiwis

In the third match of the Test series against New Zealand, Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips unleashed a spin web on the Indian batter, spinning them towards history as NZ beat India by 25 runs and become the first visiting side to whitewash India in India in a series of three or more matches.

India started the series on a disappointing note after the hosts conceded an eight-wicket defeat against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

In the Pune Test, Rohit Sharma-led India tried to make a comeback in the three-match series, however, the hosts ended up losing against New Zealand by 113 runs.

Taking to his official social media handle, Tendulkar said that the 3-0 home series defeat to New Zealand calls for an introspection. The former cricketer showered praise on Shubman Gill for his stupendous performance in the first inning of the Mumbai Test and said that he showed resilience.

Meanwhile, the 51-year-old also lauded Rishabh Pant for his "brilliant" in both the innings of the third Test match. Tendulkar also praised New Zealand for their consistent performance in the three-match Test series against India.

"Losing 3-0 at home is a tough pill to swallow, and it calls for introspection. Was it lack of preparation, was it poor shot selection, or was it lack of match practice? @ShubmanGill showed resilience in the first innings, and @RishabhPant17 was brilliant in both innings his footwork made a challenging surface look like a different one altogether. He was simply superb. Full credit to New Zealand for their consistent performance throughout the series. Winning 3-0 in India is as good a result as it can get," Sachin wrote on X.

In the first inning of the Mumbai Test, Gill displayed a stupendous performance and played a 90-run knock from 146 balls at a strike rate of 61.64.

Pant played attacking cricket in the Mumbai Test, his contribution was crucial but still, the hosts failed to clinch a consolation win. Pant scored 60 runs from 59 balls at a strike rate of 101.69 in the first inning. While chasing the given target, the wicketkeeper-batter played a 64-run knock from 57 balls at a strike rate of 112.28.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan also opened up on India's series defeat to the Kiwis at home and said that it was an embarrassing display from the hosts.

"This is embarrassing display by team India at home. Lot to ponder over by the decision makers. Well done New Zealand on such a terrific performance," Pathan wrote on X.

Chasing a target of 147 runs in the Mumbai Test, India was five down at 29 runs. However, a fighting half-century by Rishabh Pant kept India in the game. After his dismissal, India once again lost their footing in the game and was bundled out for 121 runs.

Ajaz took a memorable six-wicket haul. Also, Phillips was fine with the ball, taking timely and crucial wickets.

Earlier, Kiwis were bundled out for 174, thanks to a five-wicket haul from Jadeja and some fine bowling from Ravichandran Ashwin . A fighting half-century from Will Young was the NZ innings highlight. Kiwis took a 146-run lead over India, who made 263 in their first innings while replying to NZ's first innings total of 235 runs.

In their first innings, India had taken a 28-run lead over New Zealand. India was 84/4 at one point, but a 96-run stand between Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant helped India recover. Gill played a memorable knock of 90 in 146 balls, with seven fours and a six. A fine knock of Washington Sundar pushed India towards a lead, taking them to 263.

Ajaz Patel was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Phillips, Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry took a wicket each.

Coming to the NZ first innings, Kiwis had won the toss and opted to bat first. Though spinners Jadeja and Sundar dominated the proceedings, half-centuries from Will Young and Daryl Mitchell pushed NZ to 235. An 87-run stand between Young and Mitchell was what helped the Kiwis get to a respectable score.

