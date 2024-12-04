'Losing is one thing, but Virat Kohli scoring century scares me': Clarke fears for Australia ahead of Adelaide Test

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has admitted that Virat Kohli’s century in the first Test against Australia at Optus Stadium in Perth has made him nervous for the hosts. Clarke, when asked to predict the leading run-scorer for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, did not hesitate to name the Indian batting maestro, stating that Kohli’s remarkable century in the series opener was a warning to the Australian team. Michael Clarke (R) rang the warning bells for Australia ahead of the second Test in Adelaide(AP/File)

"Losing a Test match is one thing, but Virat Kohli scoring a hundred in the first game scares me a lot. For me, he will be the leading run-getter for India in this series," Clarke said during a podcast.

Kohli’s century came after a period of intense scrutiny over his form. Having been unable to find his rhythm in recent Test series, including a quiet series against New Zealand where he could only manage 93 runs, many had questioned whether Kohli could perform against Australia’s daunting bowling attack.

But the 36-year-old responded with a masterful knock in Perth, suggesting that he is back to his best. With seven Test hundreds to his name in Australia, Kohli’s performance in the first Test sent a strong signal that he will be a force to be reckoned with throughout the series.

Kohli eyes major milestone

Looking ahead to the second Test, Kohli is on the verge of breaking several significant records that would further cement his legacy in the game. If Kohli manages to score another century in the Adelaide Test, he will become the first player to score 10 centuries in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a feat that would see him surpass the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who currently shares the record with Kohli, both having scored nine centuries in the prestigious series.

The second Test in Adelaide will be a day/night affair, and India will aim at burying the memories of the past in the fixture. The last time India played a pink-ball Test in Adelaide, the side was bowled out for merely 36 in the second innings, eventually conceding a big defeat during the 2020/21 tour. India did, however, went on to clinch a 2-1 series win later.