'Lot of players in that dressing room are thinking 'How's this guy not playing?' His selection was no-brainer': Shastri

India completed two comfortable and dominant wins against Australia to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth consecutive time. Despite an unassailable series lead of 2-0, India are unlikely to change their winning combination. However, there is one particular change that has been urged by many, including former India coach Ravi Shastri, as he hinted towards it in an epic praise for the India star.

Shastri, in conversation on The ICC Review, was effusive in his praise for young Shubman Gill, saying that based on that series-winning knock of 91 at the Gabba two years back, his selection for this Test series was a no-brainer. Not just Gabba, Shastri also gave a reminder of Gill's valiant knock in Melbourne which, along with Ajinkya Rahane's memorable ton, that set the stage for India's comeback in the 2020/21 series.

“For me it was a no-brainer. He would have been knocking on the door from the very first Test match and what makes me think is what I saw in Gabba last time. When we beat Australia in Australia, who got the runs? Shubman Gill. When we bounced back in the G after 36 all-out, who scored the runs in the second innings? Gill.” he said.

The former India all-rounder further added that given Gill's recent performance in international cricket, which made many back the youngster as Virat Kohli's true heir, have compelled even the Indian players thinking how he could miss out on the playing XI.

“When you have a player that confident, and with his performances of late and the way he has batted, there could be a lot players in that dressing room withing themselves, not just KL Rahul, 'How is this guy not playing?' I know that dressing room. I know they must be feeling 'This guy has got it...it's just a matter of time',” he added.

The third Test will begin from March 1 onwards in Indore and it is likely that Gill will replace an out-of-form KL Rahul.

