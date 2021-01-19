'Love test cricket': says Warne as stage set for a thrilling final session
Former spinner Shane Warne is relishing the ongoing fourth and final Test between India and Australia at The Gabba.
Warne's love and adoration for the longest format of the game came as the ongoing match looks tantalising poised.
The former Australian spinner in a Tweet expressed his excitement and said, "Absolutely love test cricket."
Shubman Gill fell nine runs short of his maiden Test hundred, skipper Ajinkya Rahane departed after a brisk 24 but Cheteshwar Pujara endured blows to the body and fought on with Rishabh Pant for company to keep India in the hunt to register back-to-back series wins on Australian soil.
At the tea break, India's score read 183/3, still needing 145 runs to seal the tantalising poised match with Pujara and Pant on the crease.
Earlier in the day, Warne said Pant "could hold the key" for the visitors, adding that India was looking well on track to win the fourth Test.
"India well on track to win this test match & still have guns left in the shed. Pant could hold the key for India. Australia's short-ball tactics were 40 mins late. Lyon and Starc need to bring their A games this session or it will be left to Cummins & Hazlewood again. Game on," Warne tweeted.
Starting the second session with the game evenly poised, Gill and Pujara added 49 runs in the second session before the opener fell short of what would have been a sensational hundred.
Gill had taken on the Australian bowlers smashing 20 runs off a Mitchell Starc over, hitting three consecutive boundaries but Nathan Lyon got the big breakthrough. Pujara got his first boundary off the 103rd ball he's faced in the innings.
Rahane's stroke play clearly indicated that India is not looking for a draw but the skipper departed after making a quick 24 off 22 balls. In what was not a surprising move, Pant was sent ahead of Mayank Agarwal with India requiring 161 runs to win the match.
Pant became the fastest Indian wicket-keeper to 1000 Test runs when he hit the first runs of the bat on the fifth day of the series decider.
India now requires less than 135 runs to seal the series.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi and cricket legends laud India's scintillating win in Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India claim top-spot in WTC standings after historic win at The Gabba
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don't know how to describe': Emotional Rahane struggles to find words after win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCCI announces 5 crore bonus for Team India after series win in Australia
- BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter to make the announcement almost simultaneously.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘He has been brilliant and that's why we back him’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs Australia, 4th Test: India's miracle at the Gabba
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India trump Aus by 3 wkts at Brisbane, record 2nd straight series win Down Under
- India vs Australia: Shubman Gill (91), Rishabh Pant (89*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (56) took India to a memorable victory with a final day chase at Brisbane.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'You're a match-winner': Management's words that motivated Rishabh Pant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'A better side outplayed us': Tim Paine reacts after India's series win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shubman Gill: India's batting future is now here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cheteshwar Pujara takes body blows to lead India to win in Brisbane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Never ever underestimate the Indians': Justin Langer after India's series win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishabh Pant packs power, patience and new-found maturity to emerge as a hero
- His sensational, unbeaten 89 to steer India to a historic Brisbane Test victory and help the visitors clinch their second successive series in Australia, also completed his transformation, merging mind and matter with steely performances by Indian players.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is this India's greatest Test win?
- As many as five players at the Gabba – Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar and T Natarajan -- hadn’t played Test cricket before the tour of Australia began.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox